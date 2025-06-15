Strong Day from Dragons Bullpen Keys 4-1 Win at Lake County

June 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Eastlake, Ohio - Dayton relievers Dylan Simmons, Joseph Menefee, Will Cannon, and Cody Adcock combined to fire six scoreless innings as the Dragons defeated the Lake County Captains 4-1 on Sunday evening. The Dragons completed the series with two wins in the six-game set.

Game Summary:

Lake County led 1-0 before the Dragons scored three runs in the fourth to take the lead. The rally began with a single to left by Leo Balcazar and a bunt single by Carlos Jorge to put men on first and second. Peyton Stovall singled to right to drive in Balcazar from second, and Jorge scored on the same play when the throw to the plate by Lake County right fielder Esteban Gonzalez went to the backstop. Stovall scored from third later in the inning with alert baserunning, coming in from third on a groundout to third base by Diego Omana after initially holding on the play.

The Dragons added another run in the fifth when Victor Acosta singled, went to third on Cam Collier's double to the right field corner, and scored on the same play when Gonzalez committed his second throwing error from right field.

Meanwhile, Dylan Simmons (2-2) entered the game with two on and no outs to work out of trouble and strand both runners. Simmons retired all six batters he faced in the outing to earn the win. Joseph Menefee pitched the sixth and seventh without surrendering a run for Dayton. Will Cannon pitched a perfect eighth inning, and Cody Adcock did the same in the ninth to earn his first save.

Dayton finished with seven hits. Balcazar and Acosta each had two.

Up Next: The Dragons (20-43) do not play on Monday. They return home to open a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District on Tuesday, June 17 against the Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-33) at 7:05 pm. Adam Serwinowski (0-4, 4.85) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







