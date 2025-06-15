Bandits' Bats Explode in 12-1 Rout of Sky Carp

June 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits rode a dominant wave of early offense to a series-clinching 12-1 victory over the Beloit Sky Carp on Saturday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

Though Quad Cities would take over, it was Beloit who struck first on an RBI-single by shortstop Payton Green. Green attempted to advance to second, but Bandits' left fielder Erick Torres gunned him down to end the inning.

The Bandits opened the bottom of the first frame with consecutive singles from Torres and Daniel Vazquez, but Sky Carp starting pitcher Brayan Mendoza would settle down and retire the next three batters to end the early threat.

Beloit threatened again in the second with a pair of two-out singles, but Quad Cities' starting pitcher Logan Martin got Jacob Jenkins-Cowart to fly out to close the top half of the inning.

Carson Roccaforte led off the bottom of the frame with a single. Two batters later, Carter Frederick struck a base hit to center. Roccaforte gambled and raced to third, where Beloit third baseman Jay Beshears thought he had tagged Roccaforte before he reached the bag, and the umpires initially agreed with his reaction.

Quad Cities' manager Jesus Azuaje asked for umpires Evan Anderson and Pedro Torres to confer and after discussion, the umpires overturned the initial call and ruled Roccaforte safe. Sky Carp manager Ángel Espada raced out of the dugout to argue the call and was subsequently ejected.

Once play resumed, Canyon Brown ripped a two-strike, two-RBI double down the left field line, scoring both Roccaforte and Frederick to give Quad Cities a 2-1 advantage. Mendoza struggled to find the strike zone for the rest of the inning and issued a bases-loaded walk to Sam Kulasingam, extending the River Bandits' lead to 3-1.

Quad Cities' bats continued to pour it on, scoring four runs in the third and five more in the fifth, including a bases-clearing three-run double from Callan Moss.

The Bandits batted multiple times during the middle innings, including one complete cycle in the fifth. In all, Quad Cities' offense produced a staggering 16 hits and 12 runs, the most runs in a game for the Bandits since a 13-run showing against Peoria on April 25.

Lost in the offensive explosion was another successful pitching night for Quad Cities. Martin (5-3) threw five innings of six-hit, one-run ball to earn the victory, while Marlin Willis and Andrew Morones each produced two scoreless innings out of the bullpen. Mendoza (2-3) was saddled with the loss for the Sky Carp, surrendering seven runs over 2.2 innings.

With a series victory over the Sky Carp secured, the Bandits return to Modern Woodmen Park tomorrow afternoon for the six-game set's finale. Quad Cities remains in a tie with Cedar Rapids for first place in the Midwest League West Division with five games left in the first half.

Felix Arronde (2-4, 3.28) is slated to get the start opposite Beloit's Jake Brooks (3-4, 5.32). First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.







Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.