Cedar Rapids' Late Rally Falls Short, Peoria Takes Series Finale 4-3

June 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids, IA - The Kernels scored runs in the eighth and the ninth innings but couldn't overcome a late three-run deficit as the Chiefs grabbed the series finale 4-3 on Sunday afternoon.

After scoring eight runs on Saturday, the Kernels opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning Sunday. Danny De Andrade was hit by a pitch to open the frame, then moved to second on a Jaime Ferrer single. With two runners on, Andy Lugo opened the scoring with an RBI fielder's choice to put Cedar Rapids on top 1-0.

But that was the lone run the Kernels could muster against Peoria starter Jose Davila. The right-hander struck out three across six innings of work en route to his first quality start and third win of the season.

In the top of the fifth, Peoria got on the board. To open the inning, Won-Bin Cho walked and Michael Curialle singled in front of Jon Jon Gazdar, who tied the game with an RBI double. With two still in scoring position, Josh Kross put the Chiefs ahead 2-1 with a sacrifice fly.

In the top of the eighth, the Chiefs added on. A Ryan Campos double, an Ian Petrutz hit by a pitch and a Tre Richardson single loaded the bases for Zach Levenson, who walked to push a run across and make it 3-1. With the bases still loaded, Cho flew out to left field for a sacrifice fly to extend the advantage to 4-1.

In the home half of the eighth, the Kernels got a run back. Poncho Ruiz lined a single to right to begin the frame, then Misael Urbina followed with a double before Kaelen Culpepper picked up an RBI groundout to cut it to a 4-2 deficit.

In the last of the ninth, the Kernels brought it within one. De Andrade was hit by a pitch to start the inning, then moved to second on a sacrifice bunt. A batter later, Lugo lined a double into left field to score De Andrade to make it 4-3. With Lugo on second and one out, Cedar Rapids had a pair of chances to draw even, but Benjamin Arias collected the final two outs to strand Lugo on second and lock down the 4-3 win.

With the loss, the Kernels drop to 37-26 on the season and fall one game back of Quad Cities for the Midwest League West division lead. Cedar Rapids heads to Beloit to begin a six-game series against the Sky Carp Tuesday evening at 6:05. Both starters for game one are TBD.







