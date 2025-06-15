TinCaps Game Information: June 15 vs. South Bend (Cubs Affiliate)

June 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







Fort Wayne TinCaps (29-33) vs. South Bend Cubs (22-40)

Sunday, June 15 | Parkview Field | 1:05 PM | Game 63 of 132

LHP Luis Gutierrez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. RHP Kenten Egbert (2-6, 5.68 ERA)

WATCH: Bally Sports Live, MLB.TV | LISTEN: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM

YESTERDAY: For the fifth time this season, Parkview Field hosted a sellout crowd of 7,499 fans in Saturday's doubleheader. The Fort Wayne TinCaps dropped both games to the South Bend Cubs, 3-1 and 4-0.

CELEBRATING FATHER'S DAY WEEKEND: This off-season, two members of the TinCaps became fathers. First baseman Ethan Long welcomed a son, Kason, in February. Kason and his mom are here visiting from Arizona, along with Ethan's Dad and two sisters. Also, clubhouse manager Sam Lewis became the proud dad of Jensen in December... Manager Lukas Ray is the father of a 1-year-old himself. Little Knox and his mom are visiting this weekend from South Carolina.

SELL OUT THE PARK(VIEW): Behind a season second-best crowd of 7,499 fans at Parkview Field on Saturday night, the Hoosier State rivalry between South Bend and Fort Wayne combined for the fifth sellout of the season. It is the second sellout crowd of the series.

SNEAKY SNIDER: TinCaps outfielder Jake Snider gathered four of Fort Wayne's nine hits yesterday. He has reached base in 26 out of his last 28 games and is 5-for-11 this series. In his last 14 games, Snider is hitting .350 (14-for-40) with 4 2B, 8 BB, and 7 RBI.

OLE CHARLIE HUSTLE: TinCaps middle-infielder Brandon Butterworth pummeled a pair of extra-base hits in Saturday's doubleheader. In the sixth inning of game one, Butterworth launched a no-doubt game-tying 383-foot home run to left field. Leading off game two, he worked his third hustle-double of the season.

ON DECK: The Fort Wayne TinCaps wrap up a series today with the South Bend Cubs before they head on the road to Dayton on Tuesday. This will be the third and final series between the Dragons and 'Caps. Fort Wayne took eight out of the first 12 against Dayton.

WELCOME BACK PAP(LHAM): TinCaps reliever Cole Paplham tossed two scoreless innings in game two of Saturday's doubleheader. The right-hander allowed just one hit and punched out two in his fourth outing on a rehab assignment. Paplham returned to the mound last Thursday and Saturday on the road after sustaining multiple facial fractures on a comebacker at 102.4 mph in Spring Training. It is the second injury suffered due to a comebacker in his pro career. Wearing a protective mask, the righty's fastball has climbed up to 99 mph since returning from injury.

THE ROAD TO OMAHA: As the Men's College World Series kicks off, LaOtto, Indiana native Graham Kelham represents the Fort Wayne area as a part of the Murray State Racers. Kelham started his college career at the NAIA level at the University of Saint Francis in Fort Wayne, where he ended 4th in the nation with 12 saves. With Murray State, Kelham picked up both a win and a save in the super regionals to send the Racers to Omaha for the first time ever. In the postseason, the right-hander threw 16 innings, garnering four saves, a 2-0 record, and 26 strikeouts. Current TinCaps Brandon Butterworth (NC State) and Josh Mallitz (Ole Miss) each reached the DI College World Series.

RAIN, RAIN, GO AWAY: The rainy weather in Fort Wayne postponed Friday night's game.. In the last 12 scheduled games, an unseasonably damp start to summer has brought 5 hours and 4 minutes of delays plus two postponements.

EYEING IT LIKE A HAWK(INS): Fort Wayne reliever Garrett Hawkins has not allowed a run in his last 13 outings following two shutout innings on Wednesday. Across 16 1/3 quiet innings, Hawkins has struck out 21, with his fastball topping 98 mph. He is tied for 8th in the league with 4 wins, 9th in appearances with 19, and 12th amongst Midwest League relievers with 35 strikeouts, and is 10th in K% (33.3). After 702 days without a professional appearance, Hawkins moved to the TinCaps bullpen after beginning his career as a starter.







