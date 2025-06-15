Cubs Drop Father's Day Finale at Fort Wayne 5-4

June 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







Fort Wayne, IN - The South Bend Cubs had plenty of opportunities to cap-off a series sweep at Parkview Field on Sunday afternoon against the Fort Wayne TinCaps, but with every lead the Cubs had, the TinCaps had an answer. In the finale between the two in-state rivals, Fort Wayne took the Father's Day matinee 5-4.

Sunday started well for South Bend, with the Cubs capitalizing on a TinCaps error in the top of the 1st to jump out to a 1-0 lead. Facing lefty Luis Gutierrez in his Midwest League debut, South Bend picked up base hits in the 1st from Jefferson Rojas and Felix Stevens. Kenten Egbert got the start for the Cubs, working a scoreless 1st.

In the 2nd, Fort Wayne answered and delivered a game-tying base-hit from catcher Oswaldo Linares. Just as soon as the TinCaps tied it though, the Cubs swiped the lead right back in the top of the 3rd thanks to consecutive doubles by James Triantos and Rojas.

Rojas, who was playing in his first game of the week, managed a multi-hit game, and so did Triantos. The number five and six Chicago Cubs prospects, respectively, teamed up for the 3rd inning rally. From there though, Gutierrez locked in and worked 1-2-3 innings in both the 4th and 5th.

Egbert ran into trouble in the 5th inning, after walking three in the inning, and allowing a game tying single to Brandon Butterworth. Fort Wayne grabbed the lead in the same frame, after a bases-loaded hit-by-pitch. However, Fort Wayne left the bases loaded in that frame, as Connor Schultz managed to escape from the frame as the first man out of the Cubs bullpen.

Schultz got the momentum back on the Cubs side, striking out the side in the bottom of the 6th with South Bend trailing 3-2.

The Cubs would steal the lead back one final time, thanks to the rehabbing Triantos. In his third game of the rehab assignment, Triantos slapped a double up the right field line in the top of the 7th, scoring both Rafael Morel and Carter Trice after back-to-back walks. South Bend had their third lead of the game, at 4-3.

Again, Fort Wayne had a response. The answer came with five walks and two sacrifice-flies in the bottom of the 7th. The TinCaps had just three hits in the game, with their last one going in the 5th inning.

Fort Wayne's back end of the bullpen was lockdown good. Righty Ruben Galindo worked 1.2 shutout innings in his 2025 High-A debut, and Garrett Hawkins closed the final three outs to wrap it up.

With the loss, South Bend failed to pick up the week-long sweep, but they still take five games out of six in the '260'. The Cubs will head home and after Monday's off-day, take on the Lake County Captains for six-games beginning Tuesday night at 7:05 PM. The Midwest League's first-half comes to an end during the series, with the second half starting next weekend.







