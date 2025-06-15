Gazdar Stays Hot, Chiefs Fall to Cedar Rapids Saturday

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - The Peoria Chiefs came up short in an 8-0 loss to the Cedar Rapids Kernels on Saturday night at Veterans Memorial Stadium. Jon Jon Gazdar notched three of the team's six hits, marking his second consecutive three-hit game and fourth multi-hit performance of the series.

Cedar Rapids opened the scoring in the bottom of the first inning. After Kaelen Culpepper was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning, he advanced to second on a wild pitch and scored on a Kyle DeBarge single to left to make it 1-0.

The Kernels added to their lead in the fourth inning. With two on and two outs, Misael Urbina tripled to right field, driving in two more runs to make it 3-0. Chiefs right-hander Chen-Wei Lin retired the next batter to end the frame and his outing. Lin went four innings, allowing five hits and three earned runs while striking out four.

An inning later, in the fifth, Jaime Ferrer singled to center with one out and two on, driving in a pair to make it 5-0. Later in the inning, with two outs, back-to-back walks loaded the bases before a wild pitch by Angel Gonzalez brought home Ferrer to extend the lead to 6-0. The Chiefs then turned to the bullpen again and brought in Zack Showalter. With Culpepper at the plate, a passed ball got away from catcher Josh Kross, allowing another run to score and making it 7-0. After a walk to Culpepper reloaded the bases, DeBarge drew a bases-loaded walk to push the lead to 8-0.

Kernels pitching held the Chiefs in check all night. Right-handed starter Tanner Hall tossed seven scoreless innings, allowing four hits and striking out four. Right-hander Jacob Kisting finished the final two frames, giving up two hits while striking out three to close out the win.

The series wraps up on Sunday, with right-hander Jose Davila slated to start for Peoria. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05 p.m.







