Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (4:00 PM at Lake County)

June 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Sunday, June 15, 2025 l Game #63

Classic Park l Eastlake, Ohio l 4:00 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (19-43) at Lake County Captains (33-29)

RH Brian Edgington (2-2, 4.03) vs. LH Matt Wilkinson (1-6, 4.89)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Lake County Captains (affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians) in the last game of a six-game series.

Last Game: Saturday: Lake County 4, Dayton 2. Three Captains pitchers combined to limit the Dragons to five hits and Lake County hit two solo home runs while taking advantage of eight walks by Dayton pitchers. Cam Collier had two hits including a two-run home run for Dayton.

Series Recap: Lake County has won four of the first five games. Four of the five games in this series have been decided by one run and the other by two runs. This has been a low-scoring series, with the two teams combining to average 6.8 runs per game (second lowest in any Dragons series in 2025). The Dragons have had a late lead in three of their four losses. Lake County scored three in the bottom of the ninth to defeat Dayton 3-2 in the opener on Tuesday. Dayton led 3-2 going to the bottom of the seventh on Wednesday before Lake County rallied to win. Dayton led 5-4 going to the bottom of the sixth on Thursday before Lake County came back to win.

Team and Player Notes:

Dragons pitchers have posted a team ERA of 3.24 in this series at Lake County. The Dragons have produced an ERA of under 4.75 in only one of the 10 series played so far in 2025 (April 8-13 vs. Fort Wayne: 2.83).

Over the last nine games, the Dayton bullpen has posted a combined ERA of 3.92 (39 IP, 17 ER). However, eight of the 17 earned runs came in one game on June 8. With the exception of that game, the bullpen ERA in the other eight games is 2.41 (33.2 IP, 9 ER). The bullpen has allowed one run or less in five of the last nine games.

On the year, the Dayton bullpen ranks last in ERA among all High-A teams at 5.71, and their 14 blown saves are the most of any High-A team. Part of the reason for the high number of blown saves has been lack of add-on runs scored in the late innings. The Dragons are batting .187 as a team in innings 7-9 with only three home runs in 638 at-bats (119-638). The Dragons have been outscored 173-90 in the 6th-9th innings.

The Dragons have held a lead in 10 of the 15 losses they have suffered since the start of their 12-game homestand against West Michigan on May 27. Five of the 15 losses have been by one run. On the year, the Dragons have held a lead in 24 of their 43 losses.

Ariel Almonte over his last 11 games is 14 for 43 (.326) with 3 HR, 4 2B, 1 3B, and 7 RBI. Since June 3, Almonte is tied for the MWL lead in extra base hits (8) while ranking fourth in slugging percentage (.674).

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just five earned runs in 34 innings, an ERA of 1.32. Among pitchers with at least 30 innings, Sikorski is third in the MWL in ERA.

Luke Hayden among MWL pitchers with at least 45 innings pitched is eighth in the MWL in ERA at 2.85.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Tuesday, June 17 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-4, 4.85)

Wednesday, June 18 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-2, 3.89)

Thursday, June 19 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne TBA at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant (0-3, 5.32)

End of First Half

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2025

