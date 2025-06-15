Quad Cities Closes Series with Fifth-Straight Win over Beloit

June 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits leaned on great pitching and strong defense Sunday as they downed the Beloit Sky Carp 2-1 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Winners of five-straight ballgames, the club's largest win streak of the season, the River Bandits once again lead the Midwest League West Division with three games remaining in the 2025 season's first half.

Quad Cities rode the momentum of Saturday's 16-hit performance into the first inning of Sunday's series finale, as Daniel Vazquez and Sam Kulasingam connected on back-to-back singles to give the Bandits an early 1-0 lead.

The first-inning tally represented one of the few scoring chances for either team over the pitcher's duel, as starters Jake Brooks and Felix Arronde combined to allow just three runs over 11.0 combined innings.

Arronde's lone blemish came in the fourth. Eric Rataczak led off the frame with a single into left before a throwing error by catcher Omar Hernandez allowed Rataczak to advance to third, to set up Echedry Vargas's RBI-groundout that tied the game 1-1.

The contest would remain scoreless until the seventh. Kulasingam's leadoff single spelled the end of the day for Brooks, as Sky Carp manager Angel Espada replaced his starter with right-hander Chase Centela.

Later in the frame, Centela committed a throwing error on a pick off attempt that allowed Kulasingam to advance to third. The right-hander managed to strike out Callan Moss, but surrendered a first-pitch RBI-single to Chris Brito, putting Quad Cities up 2-1.

The one-run advantage proved to be enough for Quad Cities' bullpen, as Tommy Molsky and Tyler Davis held Beloit scoreless from the sixth through eighth innings before Zachary Cawyer tossed a perfect ninth en route to his third save of the season.

Molsky (1-1) earned the win for Quad Cities, while Brooks (3-5) was saddled with the loss for the Sky Carp.

The Bandits (38-25) return to Modern Woodmen Park on Tuesday to begin the second leg of their two-week homestand and welcome in the eastern division's Lansing Lugnuts (High-A affiliate of the Athletics) for a six-game series, including the final three games of the first half.







Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.