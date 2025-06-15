Antunez and Rosario Homer as Captains Defeat Dragons, 4-2

EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the fifth game of a scheduled six-game series, the Lake County Captains (33-29) defeated the Dayton Dragons (19-43) by a final score of 4-2 on Saturday night at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

With the victory, the Captains secured their second consecutive series win, and have now won seven of their last eight games.

After a scoreless first two frames, the Captains broke through in the third when 1B Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 6 Guardians prospect, recorded an RBI force out, putting Lake County ahead 1-0 after three innings.

An inning later, DH Wuilfredo Antunez blasted his seventh home run of the season. The Rio Tucaní, Venezuela native's seventh round-tripper of the season extended the Lake County lead to 2-0.

Then, in the bottom of the fifth, the Captains once again provided insurance by way of a solo home run. This time it was RF Alfonsin Rosario, MLB Pipeline 's No. 25 Guardians prospect, who notched his team-leading 11 th home run of the year to make it a 3-0 ballgame.

In the top of the sixth, the Dragons responded with a long ball of their own when 3B Cam Collier, MLB Pipeline 's No. 4 Reds and No. 71 MLB prospect, launched a two-run home run. His first homer of the season cut Dayton's deficit to 3-2.

Following a scoreless seventh inning, Captains C Johnny Tincher would cap the scoring for the evening with an RBI single in the eighth. Heading into the ninth, Lake County led 4-2.

RHP Jack Jasiak (S, 5) subsequently worked a perfect ninth inning to give the Captains a 4-2 win. Jasiak picked up his team-leading fifth save in the effort and lowered his ERA to 1.14 this season, which leads Midwest League pitchers with at least 30 innings pitched this year.

For Lake County, RHP Yorman Gómez (W, 5-0) tied the team lead with his fifth win of the season. The right-hander worked five scoreless innings, walking two, striking out five, and allowing only three hits in his 12 th appearance (third start) of the year.

For the Dragons, RHP Luke Hayden (L, 1-2), MLB Pipeline 's No. 30 Reds prospect, suffered his second loss of the season. The right-hander allowed two hits, two earned runs, and five walks, while throwing three strikeouts in four innings of work.

The finale of this week's scheduled six-game series between the Captains and Dragons is scheduled for Sunday afternoon at 4 p.m. It will be Family Fun Sunday at the ballpark, presented by Classic Auto Group, which will feature pregame player autographs and catch on the field, plus postgame kids and dads run the bases. Lake County will also host a pregame Father's Day BBQ. The game will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- OF Alfonsin Rosario hit his 11 th home run of the season on Saturday night, and now ranks tied for second in the Midwest League with 11 homers this year. The 20-year-old is one of just two High-A players with at least 10 doubles, 10 home runs, and eight stolen bases this season.

- OF Wuilfredo Antunez hit his seventh home run of the season on Saturday night. The 23-year-old is one of just nine Midwest League players with at least 20 extra-base hits, seven home runs, and 25 RBI this year.

- RHP Jack Jasiak earned his fifth save of the season in his fifth opportunity with a perfect ninth inning of relief on Saturday night. The 2022 12 th -round pick out of South Florida is the only MiLB pitcher with a 1.15-or-lower ERA, at least five saves, and three-or-fewer walks this year.

- RHP Yorman Gómez, who made his 12 th appearance of the season on Saturday night, earned his second win in three starts this year. The 22-year-old now owns a 1.88 ERA as a starter this season.







