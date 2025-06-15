TinCaps Take Sunday Series Finale

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps celebrated Father's Day with a series-finale win over the South Bend Cubs, 5-4.

In his High-A debut, left-handed starter Luis Gutierrez fit into the TinCaps' Sunday role like a glove. Across six innings, the southpaw gave up just one earned run on five hits and one walk. Following a pair of doubles by James Triantos (No. 6 Cubs prospect) and Jefferson Rojas (No. 5 Cubs prospect) in the third, Gutierrez retired 12 of the final 13 batters he faced, striking out three.

Offensively, Fort Wayne (30-33) drew a season-high 11 walks as all five of their runs scored reached base via a free pass. In the second, after a walk and a stolen base by Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect), Oswaldo Linares plated Fort Wayne's first run on an RBI single to left-center.

Down one in the fifth, three walks loaded the bases with one out. Linares then scored the tying run on an RBI flare single to center field by Brandon Butterworth before Roberts drew a go-ahead RBI hit-by-pitch.

South Bend (22-40) took the lead back in the seventh on a two-run opposite-field double by Triantos. In the bottom of the frame, the 'Caps put eight men to the plate, scoring two runs on five walks and a pair of sac flies, not recording a single hit to take a 5-4 lead.

Ruben Galindo recorded the win in his return to Fort Wayne as he and Garrett Hawkins retired eight of the nine final batters, striking out four. Hawkins' second save of the season lowers his ERA to 2.30. The right-hander hasn't allowed a run in his last 14 appearances, completing 17 1/3 straight scoreless innings.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 17 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ian Koenig

- Dragons Probable Starter: LHP Adam Serwinowski

