Errors Prove Critical in 4-1 Captains Loss to Dragons

June 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Lake County Captains News Release







EASTLAKE, Ohio - In the finale of a six-game series, the Lake County Captains (33-30) fell to the Dayton Dragons (20-43) by a final score of 4-1 on Sunday afternoon at Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake.

For the Captains, it was a trio of errors that proved costly in the middle innings.

Following a scoreless first inning, Lake County struck first when 1B Maick Collado launched an RBI double down the left field line. Collado's second double of the series gave the Captains an early 1-0 advantage.

With two runners on in the top of the fourth, Dayton broke through with an RBI single off the bat of DH Peyton Stovall, MLB Pipeline's No. 27 Reds prospect. During the play, a throwing error committed by Lake County RF Esteban González permitted a second run to score, and Stovall advanced to second.

To cap a three-run half-inning, Dragons C Diego Omana recorded a groundout, on which Stovall scored from third on an ensuing throw to the plate from Collado, that stretched Dayton's lead to 3 -1.

To conclude the scoring for the afternoon, Dragons 1B Cam Collier, MLB Pipeline's No. 4 Reds and No. 71 MLB prospect, doubled, and SS Victor Acosta scored on Gonzá lez' s second throwing error of the game.

Innings sixth through nine would go scoreless, leading to a 4-2 Dayton win.

The Dragons bullpen would prove to be lights out, combining for six scoreless innings of work, allowing no runs on just two hits and throwing six strikeouts.

For Lake County, RHP Jesus Luna shined in his second career outing as a Captain, both of which occurred during this week's series. The 6-foot-6 right-hander tossed three spotless innings out of the Lake County bullpen, throwing three strikeouts.

Dayton RHP Dylan Simmons (W, 2-2) earned the victory with two perfect innings of relief, throwing a pair of strikeouts.

Dragons RHP Cody Adcock (S, 1) earned his first save of the season in the win. The right-hander logged a 1-2-3 ninth inning, ending the game with his lone strikeout.

Captains LHP Matt Wilkinson (L, 1-7) suffered the loss, permitting four runs (two earned) on five hits and two walks, while throwing five strikeouts in 4.1 innings of work.

After an off day on Monday, the Captains will begin a six-game road series against the South Bend Cubs.

First pitch for the series opener on Tuesday, June 17 is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. from Four Winds Field at Coveleski Stadium in South Bend, Indiana.

Lake County's next home game will be on Tuesday, June 24 at 6:05 p.m., when the Captains will open a six-game set versus the West Michigan Whitecaps. It will be Community Champions Night at the ballpark, where Lake County will honor nurses.

All 12 games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.

Notes to Know

- INF Maick Collado extended his hitting streak to four games on Sunday afternoon with an RBI double and an infield single. The 22-year-old is batting 6-for-11 (.545) with two doubles, an RBI, three walks to one strikeout, a .643 on-base percentage, a .727 slugging percentage, and a 1.370 OPS during this span.

- OF Esteban González extended his hitting streak to seven games on Sunday afternoon with a double.

The 22-year-old is batting 12-for-27 (.444) with three doubles, one home run, five RBI, two stolen bases, and a 1.115 OPS during this span. He is also currently on a 14-game on-base streak, which is the third- longest active streak in the Midwest League.

- INF Christian Knapczyk tallied his 10th double of the season on Sunday afternoon. The 2023 fifth-round pick out of Louisville is one of 10 Midwest League players with at least 50 hits, 25 RBI, and nine stolen bases this year.







Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.