Davila Deals Chiefs Past Kernels

June 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Peoria Chiefs News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, IA - Jose Davila twirled six innings of one-run ball to guide the Chiefs to a 4-3 win at Veterans Memorial Stadium on Sunday.

After a 1-2-3 first inning, Davila labored in the second. Cedar Rapids loaded the bases with one out but could only scratch one run on an RBI fielder's choice from Andy Lugo, who was acquired by the Twins earlier this week in a trade from the Boston Red Sox.

Davila was able to settle in from there. The right-hander retired Cedar Rapids in order in the third and fifth innings. In the bottom of the sixth, Davila rolled a double play to get through the inning unscathed. Davila did not walk a batter and punched out three on Sunday. His quality start was the third of the year by a Chiefs hurler.

In the top of the fifth, the offense provided some run support. Won-Bin Cho worked a lead-off free pass to force the exit of Kernels starter Jose Olivares. Michael Curialle followed it up with a single off of Cedar Rapids reliever Kade Bragg. With men at first and second, Jon Jon Gazdar continued his fine week with a double off the left field wall to tie the score, 1-1. A Josh Kross sac fly later gave Peoria a 2-1 lead.

Late in the ballgame, the Chiefs added some much-needed insurance against one of the Midwest League's best relievers in Paulshawn Pasqualotto. Peoria loaded the bases with no one out in the eighth inning on a double, a hit by pitch and a single. Zach Levenson worked a full count before walking to extend the lead to 3-1. Then, a Won-Bin Cho sac fly pushed the Peoria edge to 4-1. Pasqualotto entered the day with a 0.96 ERA on the year.

Peoria's insurance tallies proved to be significant. The Kernels scratched a run on an RBI groundout in the bottom of the eighth. In the ninth, a double from Lugo cut the Chiefs lead to 4-3. Benjamin Arias bent in the home half of the ninth but did break, getting a pop out and a fly out to end the game and secure the save.

With the loss, the Kernels are now one game back of Quad Cities with three to go in the first half.

Following a day off on Monday, the Chiefs will continue their two-week road swing against the Great Lakes Loons. Game one of the series is set for Tuesday from Midland, Michigan. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 PM EDT/6:05 PM CDT.







Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.