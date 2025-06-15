Timber Rattlers Win 10-4 on Father's Day Sellout at Dow Diamond

MIDLAND, Mich. - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (33-30) scored nine runs in the final four innings to take down the Great Lakes Loons (32-31) 10-4 on a 69-degree cloudy Father's Day Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.

- Loons' pitching walked 11 on the day, across eight pitchers. Wisconsin scored first on a wild pitch from Maddux Bruns in the second inning. Bruns made his 2025 Great Lakes debut allowing one run with two strikeouts over 2.1 innings.

- Great Lakes tied things up with a three-hit bottom of the second inning. Jordan Thompson ripped an RBI double off the left-field wall, to score Jake Gelof, who also doubled aboard.

- Brooks Auger faced the minimum through his first two innings of work The Timber Rattlers scored four runs in the next two innings, the sixth and seventh. Jadher Areinamo drove in three of the runs, with an RBI double in the sixth and two-run single in the seventh.

- Jordan Thompson pulled it to a three-run deficit in the seventh, with a solo home run. It was Thompson's sixth homer this season, fifth at home and first over the right field fence.

- Wisconsin increased it to a seven-run lead with a four-run eighth. The inning saw five walks from Loons' pitching. The Timber Rattlers reached double-digits with a Tayden Hall RBI single.

- In the ninth, the Loons plated two. Josue De Paula and Kendall George each walked for a second time in the contest. Mike Sirota singled home George, and Zyhir Hope added his 41st RBI by driving in De Paula. Hope is now tied for third in RBI in the Midwest League.

Rounding Things Out

Mike Sirota reached five times, with an RBI single in the ninth and four walks. The four walks matched the Loons single-game franchise record. It is the tenth instance in Great Lakes history and the third time this season.

Up Next

After an off-day, the second leg of a 12-game homestand starts on Tuesday, June 17th. The first pitch between the Loons and the Peoria Chiefs is at 7:05 pm. Tuesday is Hometown Heroes Night presented by Meijer. This week's promotional calendar is available at Loons.com.

