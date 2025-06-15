Timber Rattlers Win 10-4 on Father's Day Sellout at Dow Diamond
June 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Great Lakes Loons News Release
MIDLAND, Mich. - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers (33-30) scored nine runs in the final four innings to take down the Great Lakes Loons (32-31) 10-4 on a 69-degree cloudy Father's Day Sunday afternoon at Dow Diamond.
- Loons' pitching walked 11 on the day, across eight pitchers. Wisconsin scored first on a wild pitch from Maddux Bruns in the second inning. Bruns made his 2025 Great Lakes debut allowing one run with two strikeouts over 2.1 innings.
- Great Lakes tied things up with a three-hit bottom of the second inning. Jordan Thompson ripped an RBI double off the left-field wall, to score Jake Gelof, who also doubled aboard.
- Brooks Auger faced the minimum through his first two innings of work The Timber Rattlers scored four runs in the next two innings, the sixth and seventh. Jadher Areinamo drove in three of the runs, with an RBI double in the sixth and two-run single in the seventh.
- Jordan Thompson pulled it to a three-run deficit in the seventh, with a solo home run. It was Thompson's sixth homer this season, fifth at home and first over the right field fence.
- Wisconsin increased it to a seven-run lead with a four-run eighth. The inning saw five walks from Loons' pitching. The Timber Rattlers reached double-digits with a Tayden Hall RBI single.
- In the ninth, the Loons plated two. Josue De Paula and Kendall George each walked for a second time in the contest. Mike Sirota singled home George, and Zyhir Hope added his 41st RBI by driving in De Paula. Hope is now tied for third in RBI in the Midwest League.
Rounding Things Out
Mike Sirota reached five times, with an RBI single in the ninth and four walks. The four walks matched the Loons single-game franchise record. It is the tenth instance in Great Lakes history and the third time this season.
Up Next
After an off-day, the second leg of a 12-game homestand starts on Tuesday, June 17th. The first pitch between the Loons and the Peoria Chiefs is at 7:05 pm. Tuesday is Hometown Heroes Night presented by Meijer. This week's promotional calendar is available at Loons.com.
The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.
Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2025
- Errors Prove Critical in 4-1 Captains Loss to Dragons - Lake County Captains
- Strong Day from Dragons Bullpen Keys 4-1 Win at Lake County - Dayton Dragons
- Timber Rattlers Win 10-4 on Father's Day Sellout at Dow Diamond - Great Lakes Loons
- Quad Cities Closes Series with Fifth-Straight Win over Beloit - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Davila Deals Chiefs Past Kernels - Peoria Chiefs
- Cedar Rapids' Late Rally Falls Short, Peoria Takes Series Finale 4-3 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Whitecaps Blast Lugnuts, 13-1 - Lansing Lugnuts
- Sky Carp Drop Series Finale 2-1 - Beloit Sky Carp
- Areinamo Drives in Five To Lead Rattlers Past Loons - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Take Sunday Series Finale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 'Caps Take Five of Six from Lansing in 13-1 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cubs Drop Father's Day Finale at Fort Wayne 5-4 - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Game Information: June 15 vs. South Bend (Cubs Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (4:00 PM at Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Antunez and Rosario Homer as Captains Defeat Dragons, 4-2 - Lake County Captains
- South Bend Sweeps Doubleheader Over Fort Wayne with 3-1, 4-0 Victories - South Bend Cubs
- Bandits' Bats Explode in 12-1 Rout of Sky Carp - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Gazdar Stays Hot, Chiefs Fall to Cedar Rapids Saturday - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Great Lakes Loons Stories
- Timber Rattlers Win 10-4 on Father's Day Sellout at Dow Diamond
- Loons Pitching K's 17, Offense Tally Nine Runs in Death Star Destruction on Star Wars Night
- Timber Rattlers Endure Late Loons' Push, Win, 6-4
- Five-Run Ninth Takes Timber Rattlers to 9-2 Win
- Swan Shines Again, K's Eight in Loons 4-2 Win