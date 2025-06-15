Sky Carp Drop Series Finale 2-1
June 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
DAVENPORT, Iowa -The Sky Carp came up just short in a Father's Day pitcher's duel Sunday at Quad Cities, falling 2-1.
Sky Carp starting pitcher Jake Brooks was terrific, allowing just two runs in six-plus innings. Carp reliever Chase Centala then pitched two scoreless frames to continue the outstanding work on the mound.
The River Bandits grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Brooks. The Sky Carp knotted the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning on an RBI grounder by Echedry Vargas that brought home Eric Rataczak.
The Bandits took the lead for good with a run in the seventh inning against a combination of Brooks and Centala.
Colby Shade a pair of hits, including a triple, to lead the Sky Carp's six-hit attack. The game was played in an extremely tidy 1:57, the fastest nine-inning game of the season for the Sky Carp.
The Sky Carp will take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels in a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium. It's Doggone Tuesday, when fans can bring their dogs to the park!
Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
Midwest League Stories from June 15, 2025
- Sky Carp Drop Series Finale 2-1 - Beloit Sky Carp
- Areinamo Drives in Five To Lead Rattlers Past Loons - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- TinCaps Take Sunday Series Finale - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- 'Caps Take Five of Six from Lansing in 13-1 Win - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Cubs Drop Father's Day Finale at Fort Wayne 5-4 - South Bend Cubs
- TinCaps Game Information: June 15 vs. South Bend (Cubs Affiliate) - Fort Wayne TinCaps
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (4:00 PM at Lake County) - Dayton Dragons
- Antunez and Rosario Homer as Captains Defeat Dragons, 4-2 - Lake County Captains
- South Bend Sweeps Doubleheader Over Fort Wayne with 3-1, 4-0 Victories - South Bend Cubs
- Bandits' Bats Explode in 12-1 Rout of Sky Carp - Quad Cities River Bandits
- Gazdar Stays Hot, Chiefs Fall to Cedar Rapids Saturday - Peoria Chiefs
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.