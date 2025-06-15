Sky Carp Drop Series Finale 2-1

June 15, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







DAVENPORT, Iowa -The Sky Carp came up just short in a Father's Day pitcher's duel Sunday at Quad Cities, falling 2-1.

Sky Carp starting pitcher Jake Brooks was terrific, allowing just two runs in six-plus innings. Carp reliever Chase Centala then pitched two scoreless frames to continue the outstanding work on the mound.

The River Bandits grabbed a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first against Brooks. The Sky Carp knotted the game at 1-1 in the fourth inning on an RBI grounder by Echedry Vargas that brought home Eric Rataczak.

The Bandits took the lead for good with a run in the seventh inning against a combination of Brooks and Centala.

Colby Shade a pair of hits, including a triple, to lead the Sky Carp's six-hit attack. The game was played in an extremely tidy 1:57, the fastest nine-inning game of the season for the Sky Carp.

The Sky Carp will take on the Cedar Rapids Kernels in a six-game series beginning Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. at ABC Supply Stadium. It's Doggone Tuesday, when fans can bring their dogs to the park!

