South Bend Cubs LHP Evan Aschenbeck Named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

June 16, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend, IN - The South Bend Cubs starting rotation put together three separate seven shutout inning performances in the team's road series against the Fort Wayne TinCaps last week. Thursday night, June 12, was Evan Aschenbeck's night with seven scoreless frames, and today the left-hander was named Midwest League Pitcher of the Week.

Aschenbeck's first four innings of the game at Parkview Field were all perfect, and he took a no-hitter through five innings. The southpaw now has back-to-back starts of seven innings. Since making his Midwest League debut following his promotion from Low-A Myrtle Beach, the 23-year-old Aschenbeck has posted a 3.22 ERA in eight outings (six starts). In 44.2 innings, he has walked just ten and struck out 35.

The former Texas A&M Aggie is the sixth different South Bend Cubs player to earn Midwest League honors on the season. He joins Cristian Hernandez (April 8-13), Andy Garriola (April 15-20), Jefferson Rojas (May 6-11), Ryan Gallagher (May 6-11), and Tyler Schlaffer (May 27-June 1) as Cubs to win Player or Pitcher of the Week distinction.

Aschenbeck and the South Bend Cubs return home to Four Winds Field on Tuesday night to take on the Lake County Captains for six games, in a rematch of the 2022 Midwest League Championship Series. First pitch on Tuesday the 17th is set for 7:05 PM. Aschenbeck will make the start for South Bend on Thursday night. Tickets are available.







