Parkview Sports Medicine, TinCaps Launch Travel Baseball Program Launched

June 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







FORT WAYNE, Ind. - In collaboration with the Fort Wayne TinCaps, Parkview Sports Medicine (PSM) is excited to announce and introduce the new premier Youth Travel Baseball Program in the region, beginning in the 2026 season, the PSM TinCaps.

Tryouts for the 2026 season are scheduled for July 15 for ages 10-12U, and July 22 for ages 13-17U at the University of Saint Francis Baseball & Softball Fields. Both tryout dates will begin at 5 p.m. Visit PSMsports.com/baseball for more information.

The PSM TinCaps travel program will be led by former Major League Baseball player and TinCaps alum, Josh VanMeter, who was named Director of the PSM Baseball Academy earlier this year. VanMeter returns home after a 12-year professional career, ready to mentor aspiring athletes and offer an opportunity to train under professionals who have reached the pinnacle of the sport.

For VanMeter, creating a premier training and travel baseball experience in Fort Wayne is a personal mission. "I love this city. People always asked me where I was from throughout my baseball journey, and it was always Fort Wayne," he said. "Wells County played a huge role in my success, and it wasn't just one coach or one person - it took a whole community. Now, I have the chance to return the favor and help the next generation chase their dreams."

Coach VanMeter also emphasized the importance of player development and team culture.

"You have to master the fundamentals to be good at baseball. There is no substitute for putting in the work."

When speaking on team culture and player development, VanMeter says, "We obviously want to put the best talent on the field as we can, but we also want to teach kids how to be winning players and winning people. I really want to create an environment with the PSM TinCaps that stretches beyond just practicing and playing in tournaments."

Fort Wayne TinCaps President Mike Nutter shared his enthusiasm for the new partnership.

"Partnering with PSM and a former TinCaps player is an incredible opportunity for the organization and our community," Nutter said. "We're proud to help launch a program that will give young players access to top-tier instruction and character development. Expanding our brand into youth development with a trusted partner like PSM allows us to make a lasting impact beyond the professional level. It's a no-brainer for us."

Tommy Schoegler, vice president of Parkview Health's orthopedic service line, which includes PSM, added that this initiative fit seamlessly within PSM's service lines to continue to develop the area's top student-athletes.

"PSM is the leader in youth sports development in the region. The PSM Baseball Academy and the PSM TinCaps travel teams will bring a level of quality that our community has come to expect from PSM. We want to see the best baseball players in the region stay home, train in state-of-the-art facilities, and receive professional-level instruction while leveraging our relationship with the Fort Wayne TinCaps to provide them lifelong development and experiences."

PSM is the largest sports medicine program in Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio, serving 34+ high schools and five colleges, and numerous club sports. For more information, visit PSMsports.com

In the meantime, the Fort Wayne TinCaps (Minor League Baseball's High-A affiliate of the San Diego Padres) are in full swing of their 2025 season. Tickets for all games are available at TinCaps.com/Tickets, by calling 260-482-6400, and at the Parkview Field Ticket Office.







Midwest League Stories from June 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.