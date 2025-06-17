Soto Transferred to 60-Day IL; Amick's Rehab Assignment Transferred to Fort Myers

June 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster moves effective today. RHP Charlee Soto has been transferred from the 7-day IL to the 60-day IL with a right triceps strain. INF Billy Amick's rehab assignment has been transferred from the FCL Twins to single-A Fort Myers. These moves were announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2025 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 12 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids begins a six-game series in Beloit tonight at 6:05.







