TinCaps Comeback Effort Not Enough in Series Opener Against Dayton
June 17, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release
DAYTON, Ohio - Despite putting the tying runner on base in the ninth, the TinCaps dropped their series opener, 6-4, against the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate) at Day Air Ballpark.
Following their 14th comeback win on Sunday, the 'Caps came close to a five-run comeback on Tuesday. Fort Wayne (30-34) plated two runs in the eighth with two outs, as Jack Costello collected an RBI double and scored on a Brendan Durfee base hit up the middle.
In the ninth, Ethan Long launched his fourth home run of the season with one to make it a two-run game before Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) and Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect) drew full-count walks with two outs. The 'Caps couldn't capitalize as Braedon Karpathios struck out with the tying run on first base to end the game.
TinCaps infielder Brandon Butterworth started the game launching a leadoff home run over the left field wall to make it 1-0, his fourth home run of the campaign.
Dayton (21-43) scored all six of their runs in the middle of the contest, which included three home runs. All three long balls were solo shots, with Leo Balcazar (No. 25 Reds prospect) capping it off with a 103-mph liner to left.
Adam Serwinowski (No. 12 Reds prospect) kept the TinCaps in check after the Butterworth homer. The left-hander went 5 innings for just the fourth time this season, striking out three and giving up one run. Out of the bullpen, Fernando Sanchez worked 3 1/3 hitless frames and gave the 'Caps a chance to fight back in the end.
Next Game: Wednesday, June 18 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)
- TinCaps Probable Starter: LHP Harry Gustin
- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Jose Montero
Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV
Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts
Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets
