Dragons Rained-Out on Wednesday; Single-Game Thursday at 7:05 PM

June 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio - The Midwest League game between the Dayton Dragons and Fort Wayne TinCaps scheduled for Wednesday night at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District has been canceled due to heavy rain.

Wednesday's game will not be rescheduled. However, fans with tickets to Wednesday's game may exchange their tickets for another game later this season. Please see this link for our game schedule and ticket exchange process:

Schedule: https://www.milb.com/dayton/tickets/gameplanschedules

Exchange: https://daytondragonsbaseball.wufoo.com/forms/z18bqo3r0tlrsyd/

Notes: The Midwest League's First Half season concludes on Thursday night. The win-loss records for all teams will clear to 0-0 prior to Friday night's games as the Second Half season begins.

Up Next: The Dragons (21-43) host Fort Wayne (30-34) in the third game of the series on Thursday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Jose Montero (2-2, 3.89) or Nestor Lorant (0-3, 5.32) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







