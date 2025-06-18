Sky Carp-Kernels Postponed
June 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)
Beloit Sky Carp News Release
BELOIT - Wednesday's scheduled game between the Sky Carp and the Cedar Rapids Kernels has been postponed due to inclement weather.
The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 19. The first game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., with the second game happening approximately 30 minutes after the final out of the first game.
Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any game remaining in the 2025 season. Contact the Sky Carp box office at 608-362-2272.
Tomorrow's games will feature Thirsty Thursday, with discounted beverages all evening long!
Visit SkyCarp.com for tickets.
The Beloit Sky Carp are the High-A Affiliate of the Miami Marlins and play their games at ABC Supply Stadium -- the heart of the Riverbend District.
Get tickets at SkyCarp.com or call the Box Office at 608-362-2272.
Follow the Sky Carp on Twitter at @BeloitSkyCarp, on Instagram at @BeloitSkyCarp, on TikTok @BeloitSkyCarp, and like them on Facebook via www.facebook.com/SkyCarpBaseball.
