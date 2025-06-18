Sky Carp-Kernels Postponed

BELOIT - Wednesday's scheduled game between the Sky Carp and the Cedar Rapids Kernels has been postponed due to inclement weather.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Thursday, June 19. The first game is scheduled for 4:05 p.m., with the second game happening approximately 30 minutes after the final out of the first game.

Tickets for tonight's game can be exchanged for any game remaining in the 2025 season. Contact the Sky Carp box office at 608-362-2272.

Tomorrow's games will feature Thirsty Thursday, with discounted beverages all evening long!

