Bandidos Use Doubles to Double up Lugs

June 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

DAVENPORT, IA - Playing as their Copa identity, los Bandidos del Río de las Ciudades Cuádruples, the Quad Cities River Bandits (39-26) used a pair of late two-run doubles to top the Lansing Lugnuts (35-30), 8-4, on Wednesday night at Modern Woodmen Park.

The win kept Quad Cities alive for the West Division first half title with one day remaining in the half. The River Bandits lead the Cedar Rapids Kernels by a half-game; the Kernels were postponed due to rain against Beloit and will play a doubleheader on Thursday.

A two-run homer from Carson Roccaforte in the fourth inning off Steven Echavarria had given Quad Cities a 2-0 lead, but the Lugnuts rallied to tie the score on T.J. Schofield-Sam RBI singles in the fifth and seventh innings.

Facing reliever Jack Mahoney in the bottom of the seventh, Omar Hernandez rocked a two-run double just beyond the dive of center fielder Ryan Lasko to give Quad Cities the lead.

An inning later, Callan Moss delivered a two-run double off of Mahoney and Bryan Gonzalez followed with an RBI triple, scoring himself on a Lasko throwing error.

The insurance runs proved important when Jared Dickey drilled a two-run double for the Lugnuts in the ninth. It was the second straight that Dickey, who played for Quad Cities in 2024 before the Royals traded him to the Athletics at the deadline, had supplied a run-scoring extra-base hit in the ninth inning.

The two clubs have split the first two games of the series, setting up the first half finale at 7:30 p.m. / 6:30 local time on Thursday. Midwest League ERA leader Hunter Patteson starts for Quad Cities against native Iowan right-hander Grant Judkins for the Nuts.

The Lugnuts return home to host the Dayton Dragons from June 24-29. T ickets are available for purchase at the stadium box office, (517) 485-4500 or online at milb.com/lansing.







