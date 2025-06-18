Tonight's Loons Game Canceled

June 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Great Lakes Loons News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Great Lakes Loons (33-31) and Peoria Chiefs (26-38) game scheduled for Wednesday night at Dow Diamond has been canceled due to current and forecasted inclement weather.

The matchup will not be made up, with both teams eliminated from playoff contention in the first-half standings. The second half of the season will start Friday, June 20th. The remaining four games of the homestand will have the same start times.

Tickets for tonight's game may be exchanged for any remaining 2025 regular season game at Dow Diamond, based on availability. Contact the Loons ticket office for more information.

Tomorrow Thursday, June 19th, the Loons and Chiefs play at 7:05 pm. Thursday is a packed night. Lucky Hot Dog Night, a Fireworks Loontacular presented by the Farm Bureau Insurance, Great Lakes' will transform into the Malmo Oat Milkers brought to you by Oatly and a Thirsty Thursday with JP O'Sullivan. Everything you need to know is at Loons.com.

The Great Lakes Loons have been a partner of the Los Angeles Dodgers since the team's inception in 2007. Dow Diamond serves as the team's home and also houses the Michigan Baseball Foundation, a 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity, and Sports Radio 100.9 The Mitt. For tickets or information about the Loons, call 989-837-BALL or visit Loons.com.







Midwest League Stories from June 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.