Rattlers Rained Out in West Michigan

June 18, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - Wednesday's game between the Wisconsin Timber Rattler and West Michigan Whitecaps at LMCU Ballpark was rained out. The game will not be rescheduled. The teams will resume their series with the final game of the first half on Thursday night.

There is no need for a doubleheader on Thursday night between the teams since the Whitecaps clinched the first half East Division title and the Rattlers were eliminated from playoff contention in the West Division last weekend.

Anthony Flores (2-2, 3.91) is the scheduled starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers on Thursday night. Game time is 5:35pm CDT. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 5:15pm.







