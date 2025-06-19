Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: June 24-29, 2025

June 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers are back home along with two great alternate identities for a six-game series against the Quad Cities River Bandits from June 24 through June 29. The team has a Wednesday afternoon game with Los Granjeros de Wisconsin taking over the Neuroscience Group Field to get you ready for the four games of Wisconsin Udder Tuggers from Thursday through Sunday.

Purchase tickets for any game during this homestand by using this link.

TUESDAY, JUNE 24 at 6:40pm; Pride Night; Bark in The Park courtesy of Tito's Handmade Vodka; Bang for Your Buck presented by NEW Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX: Baseball is for everyone. A special package is available with a Timber Rattlers Pride t-shirt and a ticket to Pride Night. Tito's Handmade Vodka presents another Bark in the Park. Your good dog may accompany you to the ballpark and sit on the berm at the end of the third base concourse with you during the game. Please make sure your pup's vaccinations are current and enter through the left field gate. As an incentive, Tito's Handmade Vodka will donate $5 per dog to the Oshkosh Area Humane Society for every Bark in the Park Game this season - up to $2,500. Northeast Wisconsin Manufacturing Alliance and 101.1 WIXX presents Bang for Your Buck Night for this game. All fans may enjoy Nathan's Famous hotdogs and 16-ounce Pepsi Products for $2. Those of legal drinking age may purchase 16-ounce domestic beers for $2.

WEDNESDAY, JUNE 25 at 12:10pm; Hispanic Heritage Game #2 with Los Granjeros de Wisconsin ; Silver Foxes Special presented by Network Health and 103.9 WVBO: The second Hispanic Heritage game of the season for the Timber Rattlers is set for this afternoon contest. Players and coaches will wear their Granjeros caps and jerseys during the game. Fans age 55 and older receive a box seat ticket, a Timber Rattlers hat, a beverage, and a brat or hot dog for $25 courtesy of Network Health and 103.9 WVBO. Fans may order the Silver Foxes Special in person at the Box Office or over the phone (920) 733-4152, too. The Silver Foxes Special is also available to active and retired military personnel.

UDDER TUGGERS WEEKEND! THURSDAY, JUNE 26 THROUGH SUNDAY, JUNE 29: Players and coaches are wearing their one-of-a-kind Udder Tuggers jerseys for all four games on the weekend. The jerseys are available in online auctions at this link. Both auctions end on Sunday, June 29 with one auction ending at 6:30pm and the other auction ending at 7:00pm. Proceeds from the auctions go to Timber Rattlers Give Back, the official 501(c)3 of the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers. There are Udder Tugger-themed giveaways scheduled for each game of the weekend, too. See below for the details.

THURSDAY, JUNE 26 at 6:40pm; Udder Tuggers Weekend Game #1 with Socks Giveaway presented by Milk Source; Craft Brews & Brats presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score: No outfit is complete without a pair of Udder Tugger Socks. Be one of the first 1,000 fans to attend this game and you will receive a pair of these socks courtesy of Milk Source. Craft Brews & Brats Night presented by Fox River Brewing Company and The Score is back. Fans who are of legal drinking age may purchase any 16-ounce craft beer for $3 at this game. All fans can purchase a Salmon's Meat Products brat for $3 thanks to Fox River Brewing Company and The Score.

FRIDAY, JUNE 27 at 6:40pm - Udder Tuggers Weekend Game #2 with Tyler Black Bobblehead Giveaway presented by Engage Orthodontics; Post-game Fireworks; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Menasha Corporation with KISS FM: Tyler Black was a Timber Rattler in 2022, and he has a bobblehead commemorating his Udder Tugger games with the Rattlers that season. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive that Tyler Black bobblehead courtesy of Engage Orthodontics. Fun continues after the game with fireworks for all and Kids Run the Bases for children twelve and under courtesy of Menasha Corporation and KISS-FM after the fireworks.

SATURDAY, JUNE 28 at 6:40pm; Udder Tuggers Weekend Game #3 with Baseball Hat Giveaway from Ever.Ag; KISS FM Family Night; Post-game Fireworks presented by Ever.Ag; Post-fireworks Kids Run the Bases courtesy of Meijer: The first 1,000 fans who attend this game will receive an Udder Tugger Baseball Cap from Ever.Ag. All in attendance can enjoy a post-game fireworks show from Ever.Ag with children twelve and under allowed to run the bases courtesy of Meijer after the fireworks.

SUNDAY, JUNE 29 at 1:10pm; Udder Tuggers Weekend Game #4 with Brice Turang Udder Tuggers Jersey Giveaway presented by CoVantage Credit Union; Bill Hall Appearance for Brewers Sunday presented by 107.5 FM, The Fan; Pregame Catch on the Field presented by TruGreen; Postgame Autographs presented by Fox Cities Cards: The final game of Udder Tuggers Weekend 2025 flashes back to our first Udder Tuggers game in 2019 when Brice Turang was playing shortstop at Neuroscience Group Field. The first 1,000 fans to attend this game will receive a Turang Udder Tuggers Jersey from CoVantage Credit Union. Additionally, Brewers legend Bill Hall is making an appearance for this game to be available to sign autographs for fans before the game. You can get on the outfield from noon to 12:30pm courtesy of TruGreen for Catch on the Field. Current players are available after the game in the TLC Sign Picnic Pavilion at the end of the first base concourse for an autograph session courtesy of Fox Cities Cards.

Full-season, half-season, mini-plan, and flex packages for the 2025 season are available online through timberrattlers.com, over the phone at (920) 733-4152, or in person at the Timber Rattlers Box Office located at Neuroscience Group Field. The box office is open from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.







Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2025

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers Homestand Highlights: June 24-29, 2025 - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.