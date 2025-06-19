Playoff Bound Again Kernels Sweep Doubleheader in Beloit, Win First Half Title

June 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Beloit, WI - Cedar Rapids shut out Beloit 2-0 in game one and rallied from behind to win game two 5-4, sweeping the doubleheader in Beloit to clinch the Midwest League West Division first half title and a spot in the 2025 postseason.

After coming from behind in the series opener on Tuesday night, the Kernels jumped in front right away in game one on Thursday. With one out in the top of the first inning, Kyle DeBarge was hit by a pitch, and the next batter, Brandon Winokur, blasted a two-run home run to left to jump Cedar Rapids ahead 2-0.

And that was all the run support the Kernels' pitching staff needed. Alejandro Hidalgo got the start in game one and did not allow a run across three innings of work. Behind him, Kade Bragg struck out two across two scoreless innings, and Paulshawn Pasqualotto earned a six-out save with a pair of scoreless frames, capping off the 2-0 game-one win.

After the win in game one, a win in game two meant the Kernels would clinch a playoff spot. But it was the Sky Carp that struck first in the bottom of the first inning. Colby Shade singled to begin the inning, then after a groundout moved him to second, he scored when he attempted to steal third and the throw got away to put Beloit on top 1-0.

The Kernels pulled even in the top of the second. Danny De Andrade doubled to begin the inning, then two batters later came home to score on a Misael Urbina RBI single to tie the game at 1-1.

In the bottom of the inning, the Sky Carp answered back. Gage Miller doubled to open the frame, and two batters later came home to score on an Echedry Vargas two-run home run to jump Beloit on top 3-1.

In the fourth, Shade doubled for the second time and scored two batters later on an Eric Rataczak RBI triple to extend the lead to 4-1.

But in the top of the fifth, the Kernels sparked a rally. An Andy Lugo walk followed by an Urbina single put two on for Poncho Ruiz, who cut the Beloit lead to one with a two-run double. Two batters later, with Ruiz still on second, Kaelen Culpepper smashed the swing of the first half, a two-run home run into the Cedar Rapids bullpen to put the Kernels on top 5-4, the score that would be the final in the division clinching win.

With the victory, the Kernels win the Midwest League West Division first half title and are postseason bound for the 11th time in 12 years as a Twins affiliate. The second half begins with game four of the series on Friday in Beloit at 6:05. Tanner Hall gets the start for Cedar Rapids opposite Karson Milbrandt.







