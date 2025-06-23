Amick Activated from 7-Day IL

June 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - In conjunction with the Minnesota Twins, the Cedar Rapids Kernels announce the following roster move effective today. INF Billy Amick has been activated off the 7-day IL and is active immediately. Amick will wear #15. This move was announced by Minnesota Twins Manager, Minor League Operations Jason Davila.

The 2024 Cedar Rapids roster currently sits at 29 active players, with 11 on the injured list.

Cedar Rapids returns home to open a six-game series against South Bend Tuesday at 6:35.







