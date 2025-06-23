Notes on the Dayton Dragons Historic Comeback Win on Sunday

A few notes on the Dayton Dragons comeback win on Sunday, June 22 vs. Fort Wayne at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District, which was the largest comeback in a Dragons victory in recorded team history.

--The Dragons battled back after trailing 10-2 in the middle of the fifth to defeat Fort Wayne 12-11. The Dragons trailed 11-4 when they erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take the lead.

--Anthony Stephan's three-run home run tied the game at 11-11, and the Dragons added one more run in the inning to break the tie on a bases-loaded walk to Peyton Stovall.

--Dayton reliever Trey Braithwaite shutout Fort Wayne over the final 3.1 innings to preserve the victory.

--Complete details on Dragons comebacks are available since 2004. Their largest recorded comeback in a victory had been seven runs, on three occasions, most recently on June 8, 2021 against Great Lakes. The Dragons also erased seven-run deficits to win in 2013 and 2016 (the win in 2016 is often referred to as the "skunk game" as the Dragons erased a 10-3 deficit, winning after a delay of the game due to a skunk on the field).

--The biggest "near-miss" in a Dragons comeback opportunity came on July 17, 2004, when they trailed 11-1 in the seventh inning at Wisconsin and came back to take the lead (thanks in part to a home run by Joey Votto) 14-12 in the ninth, only to see Wisconsin score three in the bottom of the ninth to win, 15-14.

--The Dragons sent 14 batters to the plate in the sixth inning on Sunday, and the eight-run frame was the Dragons largest since they scored eight runs in an inning at Great Lakes on July 26, 2023.

--The Dragons set 2025 single-game season highs on Sunday in runs (12), hits (17), and time of a nine-inning game (3:31).







