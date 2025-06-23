Captains' Wuilfredo Antunez Named Midwest League Player of the Week

EASTLAKE, Ohio - On Monday, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) announced that Lake County Captains OF Wuilfredo Antunez has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week for the week of June 16-22.

The 22-year-old had an impressive series at the plate on the road against the South Bend Cubs this past week, appearing in five of Lake County's six games.

During the week of June 16-22, Antunez led qualified Midwest League hitters in total bases (19), extra-base hits (five), and slugging percentage (.864). He also led High-A with nine runs scored, and his two triples were tied for the MiLB lead.

Additionally, the Rio Tucaní, Venezuela native ranked top-10 in the Midwest League in OPS (1.304, fourth), home runs (two, tied for fourth), RBI (six, tied for fourth), hits (eight, tied for sixth), and batting average (.364, 10 th). He also showed exceptional plate discipline during this span, as his three strikeouts in 25 plate appearances were tied for the second-fewest among Midwest League hitters with at least 25 plate appearances from June 16-22.

Antunez hit safely in each of his five games played this past week at South Bend, including a pair of multi-hit performances.

On Tuesday, June 17, the left-handed hitter tallied an RBI triple and a solo home run in a 10-2 Captains victory. With Lake County teammate Ralphy Velazquez, MLB Pipeline 's No. 6 Guardians prospect, logging a triple and a two-run home run as well, the Captains tandem became the fourth set of MiLB teammates this year to each record at least one triple and one home run in the same game.

Then, on Sunday, June 22, Antunez finished a double shy of the first cycle in Lake County franchise history in a 10-5 Captains victory. His game-tying leadoff home run in the top of the eighth inning and two-run triple one frame later proved critical in a late-game comeback that featured six unanswered Lake County runs across the eighth and ninth innings.

Antunez is currently on a nine-game hitting streak, during which he is batting .361 with 13 hits. The outfielder is tied for the Midwest League lead with two triples during this span, while ranking second in slugging percentage (.806), OPS (1.245), and home runs (three, tied).

So far this season, Antunez ranks top-10 in the Midwest League in slugging percentage (.516, second), triples (four, tied for fourth), extra-base hits (26, tied for sixth), home runs (nine, tied for eighth), and OPS (.856, ninth). He also leads the Captains in total bases (96, tied) and runs scored (36, tied) while ranking second on the team in RBI (31, tied) and doubles (13).

Antunez is the second Captain to be named the Midwest League Player of the Week this season, joining former Lake County OF Jonah Advincula (week of June 2-8). Former Captains OF Jorge Burgos also received the honor on June 24, 2024 for his performance on the road against the Cubs during the week of June 17-23, 2024.

After winning four of six games at South Bend this past week, the Captains will begin a six-game home series against the 2025 Midwest League East First Half Division Champion West Michigan Whitecaps on Tuesday night at 6:05 p.m. from Classic Auto Group Park in Eastlake. All six games will be broadcast on the Bally Sports Live App and MiLB.com, with social media coverage courtesy of @LCCaptains on X and Instagram.







