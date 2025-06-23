Eric Yost Wins Midwest League Pitcher of the Week

June 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne TinCaps right-handed pitcher Eric Yost has been named the Midwest League Player of the Week, Minor League Baseball announced Monday.

On Saturday, June 21, against the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate), Yost helped the 'Caps combine for their second one-hit shutout of the season. After giving up a cue-shot double on the very first pitch of the game, he retired the next 16 in a row and 20 of the final 22 batters he faced. Across seven shutout, one-hit innings, the 22-year-old struck out nine, giving up one walk and throwing 58 of his 86 pitches (67.4%) for strikes.

The Northeastern grad's .045 batting average against and 0.29 WHIP ranked first in the Midwest League amongst qualified arms while his one hit and zero runs allowed tied him for the top spot, and his nine strikeouts were tied for second.

Yost is the first TinCap to win the award since Henry Baez threw seven hitless innings on July 12, 2024, propelling Fort Wayne to its fourth no-hitter in franchise history.

This season, Yost ranks third in the Midwest League in ERA (2.43), and strikeouts (67), and is tied for third in WHIP (1.14). He also ranks fourth in innings pitched (63.0), and batting average against (.218), while ranking fifth in strikeout-to-walk ratio (17.7%) and ninth in walk rate (7.5%). The Ossining, New York native has turned in three of the TinCaps' nine quality starts this season.

Yost has particularly seen the limelight against Dayton this season. Across three starts, he has the following line: 3 GS, 1-1, 18 IP, 3 H, 2 R, 1 ER, 26 K, 1 BB, 0.50 ERA, .194 BAA

The 'Caps are winners of four of their last six and are 2-1 to start the second half of the Midwest League season.

