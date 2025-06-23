Homestand Alert: June 24-29 vs. Dayton

June 23, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - The Lansing Lugnuts (1-2, 37-32), High-A affiliate of the Athletics, open a six-game series with the Dayton Dragons (1-2, 22-46), High-A affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds, from Tuesday, June 24, through Sunday, June 29, at Jackson® Field™.

- 7:05 p.m., Tuesday, June 24: Lansing Locos / Tacos and Tallboys. The Lugnuts suit up as their Copa identity, the Lansing Locos. Specials: $5 for two tacos / $5 for 16-oz. tallboys. Starting pitcher: Steven Echavarria.

- 7:05 p.m., Wednesday, June 25: Dog Days of Summer - Corgi Races! Every Dog Days of Summer Wednesday home game, dogs are welcome at the park... but for the first time in Lugnuts history, we're holding a Corgi Competition! Join the Corgi Camaraderie, sit in Section C, and cheer on the Corgis in their races. Presented by the Michigan Corgi Club. Starting pitcher: Tzu-Chen Sha.

- 7:05 p.m., Thursday, June 26: Lugnuts Gone Country 90s Night / Coors Light Thirsty Thursday / Eastern Michigan University Night. Enjoy $3 domestics (cans/drafts), $5 seltzers, and $3 16oz soft drink specials, and get your boots tapping to country music all night long. Plus, a special ticket offer for Eastern Michigan Eagles fans for a green and white Lugnuts/EMU baseball cap. Starting pitcher: Grant Judkins.

- 7:05 p.m., Friday, June 27: Peanuts Night / Woodstock Bobblehead / LAFCU Fireworks. Celebrate 75 years of Charles Schulz's Peanuts with a 75th Anniversary Woodstock Bobblehead while the Lugnuts wear Peanuts-themed uniforms, then enjoy a LAFCU Fireworks Spectacular after the game. Starting pitcher: Corey Avant.

- 7:05 p.m., Saturday, June 28: Marvel Super Hero Night / Comic Book Giveaway / LAFCU Fireworks. The first 1,000 fans receive a free comic book, the Lugnuts suit up in their Marvel-designed uniforms, and LAFCU Fireworks follow the game! Cosplay is definitely encouraged. Starting pitcher: Jake Garland.

- 1:05 p.m., Sunday, June 29: Lilo & Stitch / Capital City Market Kids Day. Wait till you see the Nuts' Lilo & Stitch-inspired uniforms! Enjoy balloon-twisting, face-painting, the inflatables, and much more - and after the game, Kids Run the Bases, followed by an Extra Inning across Michigan Ave. at Capital City Market, with free ice cream and music with Big Lug. | Presented By Capital City Market. Starting pitcher: Steven Echavarria.

