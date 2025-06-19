'Caps Clinch Best First-Half Since '97

June 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The West Michigan Whitecaps finished off their best first half since the 1997 season in a 5-2 win over the Wisconsin Timber Rattlers in front of 6,495 fans Thursday night at LMCU Ballpark.

With the win, the Whitecaps conclude the first half with a winning percentage of .677 - finishing second only to the 1997 'Caps, who went 46-17 with a winning percentage of .730. Meanwhile, top-100 prospects Josue Briceño and Kevin McGonigle both added home runs while Whitecaps pitchers retired the final 19 Wisconsin hitters to secure the win.

The Timber Rattlers took the lead in the first inning as catcher Marco Dinges blasted a two-run homer over the right-field wall - putting Wisconsin in front 2-0. The 'Caps responded quickly, as Briceño highlighted a two-run second with a solo homer before McGonigle followed with his two-run bomb in the third - delivering West Michigan the 4-2 edge. West Michigan then added an insurance tally in the fifth on a sacrifice fly from McGonigle - making it 5-2 in favor of the 'Caps. Meanwhile, the pitching staff went to work, as pitchers Andrew Sears, Marco Jimenez, Preston Howey, and Micah Ashman retired the final 19 Wisconsin hitters to cap off the 5-2 win.

The Whitecaps finish the first half with a record of 44-21, while the Timber Rattlers fall to 34-31. Sears (5-2) collects his fifth win - giving up two runs through five innings with three strikeouts - while closer Micah Ashman collects his second save with a scoreless ninth inning. Meanwhile, T-Rats starter Anthony Flores (2-3) suffers his third loss - giving up five runs through 4.1 innings pitched. The Whitecaps and Timber Rattlers finished in 1:58 - the shortest game of the 2025 season.

The Whitecaps and Timber Rattlers begin the 2025 second-half with a Friday night contest at 6:35 pm. Pitcher Rayner Castillo and lefty Sam Garcia get the starts for West Michigan and Wisconsin. Broadcast coverage with Dan Hasty and Nate Wangler begins on the Whitecaps Baseball Network at 6:20 pm on 106.1 FM 'The Ticket' and 1340 WJRW-AM in Grand Rapids. Catch all the action on the radio or listen to the game live at whitecapsbaseball.com.

The 'Caps will host a playoff game the second week of September, tentatively scheduled for Thursday the 11th at 6:35 pm against the second-half Midwest League Eastern Division champion. Individual tickets will go on sale July 8 at 10:00 am on whitecapsbaseball.com.







