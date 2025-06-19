Whitecaps Beat Wisconsin in First Half Finale

June 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

COMSTOCK PARK, MI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers had a strong start against the West Michigan Whitecaps on Thursday Night at LMCU Ballpark with a two-run homer by Marco Dinges in the first innings. The Whitecaps wiped out that 2-0 lead with two runs in the second, took the lead with a two-run homer of their own in the third, and went on to a 5-2 victory in the first half finale for both teams.

The Timber Rattlers (34-31) struck first. Jadher Areinamo moved his current hitting streak to eight games with a one-out single. Dinges followed with an opposite field home run to the Wisconsin bullpen beyond the wall in right for a 2-0 lead. Dinges has homered five times in 24 games with Wisconsin.

West Michigan (44-21) tied the game in the bottom of the second inning. Josue Brice ñ o, the Midwest League leader in home runs, launched a lead-off shot to right for his fourteenth of the season. Izaac Pacheco followed with a single but was still at first base with two outs. Patrick Lee lined a double to the gap in left-center on a 1-2 pitch to drive in Pacheco with the tying run.

The Rattlers tried to rally in the top of the third inning as Tayden Hall drew a lead-off walk and Dinges singled with two outs. West Michigan starting pitcher Andrew Sears got the final out of the inning to keep the game tied.

Kevin McGonigle gave the Whitecaps the lead with a two-run home run in the bottom of the third.

McGonigle added to the lead for the home team with a sacrifice fly in the fifth inning. John Peck, the West Michigan leadoff batter, tripled to start the fifth, his third hit of the game.

The Rattlers offense never got going again after the third. Four Whitecap pitchers retired the final nineteen Wisconsin hitters in order to close out the game. Sears set down the final seven he faced and picked up his fifth win of the season. Marco Jimenez pitched two perfect innings in relief. Preston Howey struck out two over a perfect eighth. Micah Ashman worked a 1-2-3 ninth with two more strikeouts for his second save.

Wisconsin outfielder Eduardo Garcia went 0-for-3 in the game and did not reach base to see his on-base streak end at 27 games.

Thursday's game started late as the teams waited to see if an approaching storm would hit the ballpark. However, the rain never materialized, and the game began after a 43-minute delay.

The series is even at 1-1 after the rainout on Wednesday night.

Game three of the series - and the first game of the second half of the season - is Friday night at LMCU Ballpark. Sam Garcia (1-1, 7.71) is scheduled to start for the Timber Rattlers. Rayner Castillo (1-3, 5.44) is set to start for the Whitecaps. Game time is 5:35pm CDT. The radio broadcast on AM1280, WNAM and internet audio starts with the pregame show at 5:15pm.

R H E

WIS 200 000 000 - 2 3 0

WMI 022 010 00x - 5 10 0

HOME RUNS:

WIS:

Marco Dinges (5th, 1 on in 1st inning off Andrew Sears, 1 out)

WMI:

Josue Briceño (14th, 0 on in 2nd inning off Anthony Flores, 0 out)

Kevin McGonigle (4th, 1 on in 3rd inning off Anthony Flores, 0 out)

WP: Andrew Sears (5-2)

LP: Anthony Flore (2-3)

SAVE: Micah Ashman (2)

TIME: 1:58 (:43 delay)

ATTN: 6,495







