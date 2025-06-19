Captains Rack up Hits, Defeat Cubs 6-2 in First-Half Finale

June 19, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

South Bend Cubs News Release







South Bend, IN - The Lake County Captains (35-31) ended their first half on a high note, defeating the South Bend Cubs (23-43) by a 6-2 score on Thursday at Four Winds Field. Just like they did in Tuesday's win, the Captains never trailed in the game, totaling 15 hits and getting five scoreless innings from their bullpen.

Thursday's game featured an excellent pitching matchup, but neither arm had his best stuff. South Bend lefty Evan Aschenbeck, three days removed from his Midwest League Pitcher of the Week recognition, entered the night with five consecutive quality starts to his name. He fell short of that benchmark on Thursday, though, giving up five runs on eight hits across four innings. Lefty Josh Hartle, the No. 21 Guardians prospect, pitched for Lake County on the heels of back-to-back six-shutout-inning performances and allowed two runs on four walks in four innings.

Lake County opened the scoring in the second inning, tagging four hits and forcing Aschenbeck to throw 34 pitches. The big swing came from designated hitter Juan Benjamin, who pulled his first home run as a Captain, a three-run shot down the left-field line. Aschenbeck ultimately exited the inning with a pair of strikeouts, giving himself the chance to pitch deeper into the game.

South Bend nearly answered immediately in the second inning, loading the bases with nobody out for designated hitter Brian Kalmer. He worked an eight-pitch at bat but struck out looking on a borderline pitch, and shortstop Rafael Morel popped out to end the frame.

The Cubs did produce in the third inning, using the top of their order to trim their deficit to one. After center fielder Carter Trice led off with a walk, extending his on-base streak to 16 games, second baseman James Triantos singled to put Cubs on the corners. Triantos then took off to steal second, forcing an errant throw that scored Trice. Triantos later touched home on a sacrifice fly struck by right fielder Andy Garriola.

The Captains matched the Cubs with two runs of their own in the top of the fourth, restoring their three-run lead. Third baseman Maick Collado led off with his second single of the game and came around to score on second baseman Kyle Dernedde's double. Dernedde later crossed the plate on a double play, putting the Captains ahead by a 5-2 count.

Neither bullpen conceded much across the game's final five innings, as South Bend utilized four different relievers. Right-hander Connor Schultz delivered two shutout frames, leaving the bases loaded in the sixth. Lefty Burl Carraway made his return from the development list in the seventh, facing the minimum in a scoreless inning. Right-hander Joe Nahas followed with a clean eighth inning before righty Kenyi Perez allowed a run in the ninth.

Lake County's relief group took the Captains' win to the finish line, outdoing the Cubs with five scoreless innings. Right-hander Alonzo Richardson, the winning pitcher, handled the first 2.1 innings. Righty Jesus Luna took the next 1.2 innings, setting up the ninth for right-hander Josh Harlow, who closed the door.

South Bend and Lake County will begin second-half play with game four of their series at 7:05 PM on Friday. The Cubs are scheduled to throw right-hander Erian Rodriguez against Captains righty Yorman Gómez.







Midwest League Stories from June 19, 2025

