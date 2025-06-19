TinCaps Slay Dragons to Close Out First Half

DAYTON, Ohio - The Fort Wayne TinCaps closed out the first half of the season with their largest win of the season, taking down the Dayton Dragons (Reds affiliate), 12-1.

Brandon Butterworth, Rosman Verdugo (No. 24 Padres prospect), and Braedon Karpathios all had multi-hit games as Fort Wayne (31-34) combined for 11 hits, including six extra-base hits. Butterworth and Verdugo are now tied for the team lead with 13 multi-hit games this season.

Karpathios, on his 22nd birthday, scored the game's first run on a two-run double by Jack Costello in the second inning. In the ninth, Karpathios launched a three-run homer to left-center field. At 390 feet and 105 mph off the bat, the long ball is his seventh of the season.

Going 3-for-4, Butterworth smacked his league-leading fifth triple of the season in the third before scoring on an RBI double by Verdugo. Following singles in the fifth and sixth, plus a walk and a run scored in the ninth, Butterworth had his third three-hit performance this year.

In his High-A debut, Ryan Jackson garnered his first TinCaps walk, hit, run, and RBI in a matter of two innings. Following a walk and a run in the second, Jackson roped a two-run double down the left field line in the third to put Fort Wayne up 5-0. The very next frame, nine-hole hitter Oswaldo Linares launched his first TinCaps home run, a no-doubt 372-foot home run to left field.

TinCaps starter Miguel Mendez showed serviceable stuff and worked out of jams, helping leave nine runners on. Earning his third win with Fort Wayne, Mendez gave up four hits and one run across 5 1/3 innings pitched. Since joining Fort Wayne on May 9, Mendez has a 2.30 ERA across 31 1/3 innings.

The Fort Wayne bullpen retired the final eight Dragons (21-44) batters faced to close out the night, striking out five.

Next Game: Friday, June 20 @ Dayton (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Isaiah Lowe (No. 10 Padres prospect)

- Dragons Probable Starter: RHP Nestor Lorant

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







