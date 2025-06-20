Kernels' Seventh-Inning Rally Not Enough in 6-5 Loss at Beloit

June 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Beloit, WI - Cedar Rapids eased a four-run deficit with a five-run seventh inning, but two Sky Carp runs in the bottom of the eighth inning proved to be the difference in the Beloit 6-5 win over Cedar Rapids Friday night.

After the Sky Carp finished the first half on an eight-game losing streak, they got the second half of the season going with a bang. In the bottom of the first inning, a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases for Garret Forrester, who put Beloit on the board with an RBI single. Behind him, the next batter, Michael Snyder, collected a sacrifice fly to double the lead to 2-0.

In the second, Beloit added on. A walk and a fielder's choice put a runner on for Wilfredo Lara, who belted his first home run of the season, a two-run shot to left to up the Sky Carp lead to 4-0.

That stayed the score until the top of the seventh. After a shaky start, Tanner Hall settled in and did not allow a run across his final 2.2 innings. After him, Jacob Kisting entered and did not allow a run or a hit with two strikeouts in 2.1 innings of relief while pitching in his home state for the first time as a professional.

In the top of the seventh, the Kernels rallied to take the lead. To begin the inning, a misplayed pop-up on the infield gave Justin Connell a one-out single. Then, after Kyle Hess took a walk, Maddux Houghton ripped a double in the left field corner, scoring both to make it 4-2. After Luke Napleton worked a walk, an error plated a run and put two in scoring position for Danny De Andrade, who singled home a pair to lift Cedar Rapids on top 5-4.

But the lead was short-lived. In the bottom of the eighth, a pair of walks and a hit-by-pitch loaded the bases before another walk pushed across a run to tie the game 5-5. Then, with the bases still loaded, a balk plated another run to put Beloit back on top 6-5, the score that would be the final.

With the loss, the Kernels start the second half of the season 0-1 and fall to 40-27 overall. Game five in the series in Beloit is set for Saturday at 6:35. Jose Olivares gets the start for Cedar Rapids opposite Luke Lashutka.







Midwest League Stories from June 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.