Sky Carp Start Second Half with Victory

June 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

BELOIT - On Princess Night at ABC Supply Stadium, the Sky Carp broke out a storybook victory Friday night.

The Carp scored a pair of runs without the benefit of a hit in the bottom of the eighth inning, rallying from a 5-4 deficit to record a 6-5 victory in the first game of the second half.

With one out in the eighth inning, Gage Miller and Jacob Jenkins-Cowart both drew walks. Emaarion Boyd was hit by a pitch to load the bases, and Colby Shade walked on a 3-2 pitch to force in the tying run.

Kernels pitcher Eston Stull was then called for a balk to force Jenkins-Cowart in from third to provide the winning margin.

Gabe Bierman came in to retire the Kernels in order to record his third save of the season.

The Carp plated two runs in the first on a Garret Forrester RBI single and a sacrifice fly from Michael Snyder. They increased the advantage to 4-0 in the second inning on a two-run homer from Wilfredo Lara, his first blast of the season.

The advantage held until the seventh inning, when the Kernels rallied for five runs to take a 5-4 lead.

Karson Milbrandt was fantastic, throwing five scoreless innings while allowing just one hit. He tied his career-high with eight strikeouts as well. Jack Sellinger (3-1) recorded the win after pitching 1 1-3 scoreless innings.

The Carp and the Kernels will go at it again Saturday at 6:35 p.m. The Sky Carp will celebrate the mighty Rock River with a pre-game Drift to the Diamond, where fans can float down the Rock and arrive at the game in style!

