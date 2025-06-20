Fort Wayne Hits 3 Solo Home Runs in 3-2 Win over Dragons on Friday

Dayton, Ohio - The Fort Wayne TinCaps connected on three solo home runs while three Fort Wayne pitchers combined to scatter eight Dayton hits as the TinCaps defeated the Dragons 3-2 on Friday night. The game was the opener to the Second Half season in the Midwest League's split-season format.

A crowd of 7,561 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

Game Summary:

Fort Wayne took a 1-0 lead in the second inning on a solo home run by Rosman Verdugo, his 10th of the year. The Dragons responded with two runs in the third to take the lead.

The Dayton rally began when Anthony Stephan singled to left-center field and went to second on a wild pitch. Connor Burns walked, and after Victor Acosta sacrificed the runners to second and third, Carlos Jorge singled to right-center to drive in both Stephan and Burns and give Dayton a 2-1 lead.

In the fifth, Fort Wayne's Ethan Long and Kai Roberts connected on back-to-back home runs with one out, putting Fort Wayne in front, 3-2.

The Dragons best chance to score over the rest of the night came in the eighth, when Carter Graham walked with one out and Peyton Stovall followed with a single to right to move Graham to second. But both Ariel Almonte and John Michael Faile both struck out to end the inning as both runners were stranded. The Dragons were retired in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant struck out a season-high nine batters over four and one-third innings of work. He allowed four hits and three runs (all on solo home runs) with two walks. Lorant (0-4) was charged with the loss.

Dayton relievers Cody Adcock (2.2 innings) and Easton Sikorski (2 innings) combined to keep Fort Wayne from scoring after the fifth, working four and two-thirds combined innings while giving up just two hits.

The Dragons had eight hits in the game, all singles. Carlos Jorge and Peyton Stovall each had two hits.

Up Next: The Dragons (0-1, 21-45) host Fort Wayne (1-0, 32-34) in the fourth game of the series and second game of the Second Half season on Saturday night at 7:05 pm at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Luke Hayden (1-2, 2.85) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







