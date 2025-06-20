Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Friday (7:05 PM vs Fort Wayne)

June 20, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Friday, June 20, 2025 l Game #66 (1)

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 7:05 p.m.

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Fort Wayne TinCaps (0-0, 31-34) at Dayton Dragons (0-0, 21-44)

RH Isaiah Lowe (1-6, 5.82) vs. RH Nestor Lorant (0-3, 5.32)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the opener to the Second Half season. This is the third game of a five-game series between the Dragons and TinCaps at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District.

For starting lineups, roster, media guide, and more, go to the Dragons Digital Pressbox at www.daytondragons.com/digitalpressbox

Completion of First Half Season: The Dragons completed the First Half on Thursday night with a record of 21-44. The win-loss records of all MWL team's clear to 0-0 to start the Second Half.

Current Series: Dayton 1, Fort Wayne 1. Dayton-Fort Wayne 2025 Season Series: Fort Wayne 9, Dayton 5 (at Dayton: Dragons 4, TinCaps 4).

Last Game: Thursday: Fort Wayne 12, Dayton 1. Fort Wayne hit two home runs and scored runs in six different innings in the final game of the first half. Dayton finished with five hits including two by Diego Omana, a single and double.

Team and Player Notes:

Ariel Almonte over his last 13 games is 15 for 50 (.300) with 3 HR, 4 2B, 1 3B, and 7 RBI.

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in four of his last five games, going 6 for 18 (.333) with a home run.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just five earned runs in 34 innings, an ERA of 1.32. Among pitchers with at least 30 innings, Sikorski is fourth in the MWL in ERA.

Luke Hayden among MWL pitchers with at least 45 innings pitched is eighth in the MWL in ERA at 2.85.

Reliever Joseph Menefee since May 1: 10 G, 1.15 ERA, 15.2 IP, 12 H, 3 R, 2 ER, 7 BB, 19 SO.

Reliever Dylan Simmons over his last three appearances: 7.1 IP, 2 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 5 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Saturday, June 21 (7:05 pm): Fort Wayne RH Eric Yost (3-5, 2.73) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-2, 2.85)

Sunday, June 22 (1:05 pm): Fort Wayne LH Luis Gutierrez (0-0, 1.50) at Dayton LH Nick Sando (1-2, 14.63)

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







