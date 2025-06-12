McGonigle, 'Caps Top Nuts, 7-1

June 12, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

LANSING, Mich. - Ben Malgeri homered for the second straight day, Kevin McGonigle went 4-for-4 with two doubles and a homer, and the West Michigan Whitecaps (40-20) coasted past the Lansing Lugnuts (34-26), 7-1, on Thursday night at Jackson® Field™.

The Whitecaps' magic number to clinch the East Division shrank to 1, needing only one more win in the final six games of the first half to punch a ticket to the postseason.

Malgeri and McGonigle- the 1-2 hitters in the Whitecaps' order - were their own personal wrecking crew against Lansing starter Steven Echavarria.

In the first inning, Malgeri homered, McGonigle and Max Clark doubled, and Peyton Graham scored Clark with a sac fly to put the 'Caps up 3-0.

In the third, McGonigle lasered a home run to right for a 4-0 lead.

In the fifth, a Malgeri walk, McGonigle double and Graham RBI single made it 6-0.

All six runs were charged to Lansing starter Echavarria, who gave up five hits and two walks in four innings-plus, striking out four. Wander Guante followed with five strikeouts in two innings of relief; Tom Reisinger gave up an unearned run (McGonigle, who had walked) on a throwing error in two innings; and Yehizon Sanchez worked a scoreless ninth.

The Lugnuts' only run came via a Casey Yamauchi double and Bennett Lee passed ball in the bottom of the ninth.

The fourth game of the series arrives on a Friday the 13th. Gates open at 6 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. first pitch between Lansing's Grant Judkins and West Michigan's Rayner Castillo.







