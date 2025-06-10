Towering Southpaw Joins Nuts

June 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

The Lansing Lugnuts (33-24) announced the following roster change, in conjunction with the Athletics:

- Pitcher Jack Mahoney signed by the Athletics and assigned to Lansing.

The updated Lansing roster now has 27 active players and two players on the Injured List.

The 6-foot-8 Mahoney, 26, went undrafted out of the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee in 2022 and went about earning his way into affiliated baseball: He spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons as a trusted reliever for the American Association's Milwaukee Milkmen, made 52 strong appearances out of the bullpen for the Frontier League's Windy City ThunderBolts in 2024, was the staff ace for the Australian Baseball League's Canberra Cavalry in 2024-25, and had made six starts for the Atlantic League's Staten Island Ferry Hawks this season, striking out 41 batters in 33 innings, before the Athletics purchased his contract.

The second place Lugnuts open a crucial six-game series with the first place West Michigan Whitecaps (38-19, Detroit), with first pitch at 7:05 p.m. For more information about the A's High-A Midwest League affiliate, call (517) 485-4500 or visit milb.com/lansing.







