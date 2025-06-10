River Bandits Fall in Series-Opener with Sky Carp

June 10, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits dropped a 6-1 decision against the Beloit Sky Carp, affiliate of the Miami Marlins, in the first game of a 12-game homestand on Tuesday evening at Modern Woodmen Park.

The loss marks the sixth consecutive defeat for the Bandits (33-25), who are now tied with the Cedar Rapids Kernels (33-24) for the top spot in the Midwest League West Division with eight games to play in the first half.

Quad Cities' return to Modern Woodmen Park didn't spark early offense as starters Felix Arronde and Nick Brink each opened the game with three-scoreless innings before the River Bandits broke through in the bottom of the fourth on a chaotic play.

After reaching on an infield single, Austin Charles stole second and then advanced an additional 180 feet to home on a throwing error by catcher Carson Caskenette and a fielding error on center fielder Jacob Jenkins-Cowart allowed.

But the Bandits' 1-0 lead wouldn't last long.

Arronde plunked Jenkins-Cowart to open the fifth and first baseman Brock Vradenburg followed by roping a double that ricocheted off the glove of first baseman Callan Moss and into right field. Consecutive sacrifice flies pushed Beloit in front 2-1 and the floodgates opened from there.

As Quad Cities' offense went cold, the Sky Carp bats caught fire. Errors and free bases haunted the Bandits in the sixth, and Beloit took advantage with four more runs in the frame, highlighted by a backbreaking two-run single from Vradenburg.

Juan Martinez (1.1 IP), Andrew Morones (1.0 IP), and Tyler Davis (1.0 IP) each worked scoreless appearances out of the Bandits' bullpen, but Quad Cities' bats generated just one base runner over the final five innings.

Nick Brink (2-1, 3.62) allowed just one unearned run over 6.0 innings en route to the win, while Arronde (2-4, 3.28) was charged with the loss for the Bandits, surrendering six runs (3 earned) over 5.2 innings.

Quad Cities returns to Modern Woodmen Park for game two of the set tomorrow night, as Drew Beam (4-4, 3.31) gets the start opposite Beloit's Nobel Meyer (1-1, 5.51). First pitch is set for 6:30 p.m.







