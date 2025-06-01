Bullpen Secures Bandits' Series-Clinching Win over Cubs

June 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Quad Cities River Bandits News Release







Davenport, Iowa - The Quad Cities River Bandits completed a series victory over the South Bend Cubs Sunday, defeating the visitors 3-1 at Modern Woodmen Park.

Quad Cities and South Bend have been mired in pitcher's duels over the course of the six-game homestand, and this series finale was no different.

Starters Kenten Egbert and Logan Martin each opened their respective outings with three shutout innings. After working through a one-out single in the first, Cubs' hurler Egbert proceeded to retire six consecutive Quad Cities' batters with ease.

Though Martin kept South Bend off the scoreboard early on, he had to battle through some tough jams to do so. Ariel Amas opened the second with a leadoff double to left to give the Cubs a quick base runner, but was quickly picked off second.

Martin allowed two free bases later in the inning, but a Rafael Morel lineout ended the threat. The same scenario presented itself again in the fourth, resulting in Bandits' manager Jesus Azuaje pulling the right-hander from the game and inserting Tommy Molsky with the bases loaded.

Molsky opened his afternoon by striking out Morel, but he could not retire second baseman Jefferson Rojas, who worked a walk to bring in the first Cubs' run of the ballgame. Molsky kept his composure and forced a groundout to end the frame.

Quad Cities' bats remained quiet over the next two frames, but an offensive breakthrough arrived in the sixth. Omar Hernandez led off the inning with a single and Colton Becker followed with a bunt single.

After the Bandits executed a double steal to move both runners into scoring position, outfielder Erick Torres ripped an RBI-triple into the left-center gap to give Quad Cities a 2-1 edge. Second baseman Sam Kulasingam kept the line moving and plated Torres with a single to center, extending the Bandits' lead to 3-1.

A double by Rojas gave South Bend some juice to begin the seventh against Mauricio Veliz, but the Cubs' bats were quickly hushed as the next three batters went down in order.

Though Quad Cities failed to add any additional insurance runs, the Bandits' bullpen held serve for the rest of the afternoon. Andrew Morones retired South Bend in order in the ninth to earn his first professional save and clinch Quad Cities' sixth series win of the year.

Martin (4-2) earned the victory for the River Bandits, while Egbert (1-6) was saddled with the loss for the Cubs.

Quad Cities improves to 32-19 on the season and remains in first place in the Midwest League West Division, 1.5 games ahead of in-state rival Cedar Rapids. The River Bandits hit the road for a six-game set against the 19-30 Peoria Chiefs from June 3-8 in Peoria, Illinois.







Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.