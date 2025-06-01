Dayton Dragons Upcoming Homestand Preview Presented by AES Ohio (June 3 - June 8)

June 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Tuesday, June 3 - Sunday, June 8, 2025

Day Air Ballpark, in the heart of the Water Street District | Dayton, Ohio

Dayton Dragons (Cincinnati Reds) vs. Lansing Lugnuts (Athletics)

GAME SCHEDULE

- Tuesday, June 3 at 7:05 PM

- Wednesday, June 4 at 7:05 PM

- Thursday, June 5 at 7:05 PM

- Friday, June 6 at 7:05 PM*

- Saturday, June 7 at 7:05 PM*

- Sunday, June 8 at 1:05 PM

All 132 Dragons games in 2025 can be heard on the radio home of the Dragons, FOX Sports 980 WONE. The broadcasts are also available via the Dragons Mobile App and the iHeart App, or at wone.com.

*Friday and Saturday's matchups will be televised on Dayton's CW (WBDT-TV). Fans can tune in on Spectrum cable channels 13 and 1013, DIRECTV and DISH Network Channel 26, or over-the-air on channel 26.1. Tom Nichols will handle the play-by-play and WDTN-TV anchor Jack Pohl serves as color commentator.

TICKETS

Lawn tickets and a limited number of stadium seats are available for games this homestand. Single game tickets can be purchased now at daytondragons.com/tickets.

DRAGONS ON THE FIELD

Here are the scheduled Dragons starting pitchers:

- Tuesday: Luke Hayden

- Wednesday: Brian Edgington

- Thursday: Adam Serwinowski

- Friday: Jose Montero

- Saturday: Nestor Lorant

- Sunday: Luke Hayden

On the Field: Every season in Dragons history has featured a future Major League player/s on the Dayton roster. Most recently: Rhett Lowder and Luis Mey in 2024; Blake Dunn, Julian Aguiar, Chase Petty, and Tyler Callihan in 2023; Elly De La Cruz, Rece Hinds, Noelvi Marte, Andrew Abbott, Connor Phillips, Evan Kravetz, and Joe Boyle in 2022.

DRAGONS ENTERTAINMENT

Tuesday, June 3

National Anthem Performer: Officer Devin Portis

Honor Guard: Dayton Police Department Honor Guard

ASL Interpreter: Sara Beane

Wednesday, June 4

National Anthem Performer: Our Lady of Light Children's Choir

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Steel Drum Dave

Thursday, June 5

National Anthem Performer: Miami East High School Choir

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Gem City Cloggers

Friday, June 6

Water Street District Party at the Plaza (5:30 pm - 7:30 pm)

National Anthem Performer: Unaccompanied Minors

Retirement Village People

Saturday, June 7

Dragons Meet the Team Event presented by altafiber (10 am - 12 pm)

National Anthem Performer: Detra Scott

Honor Guard: Northmont High School Jr. ROTC

Dragons Present in partnership with Winsupply: Cincinnati Barbarians

BirdZerk!

Sunday, June 8

National Anthem Performer: Dayton Gay Men's Choir

ZOOperstars

Paw Patrol Animal Shelter on plaza

DRAGONS IN THE COMMUNITY

Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle

The Dayton Dragons Foundation 50/50 Raffle occurs during Dragons home games. The winner claims 50 percent of the total pot each week with the other 50 percent supporting the Dayton Dragons Foundation. The pot begins at $5,359 and will continue to grow throughout this homestand. The winning number will be drawn at the conclusion of the Dragons game on Sunday, June 8. Raffle tickets are available in-person at Dragons home games. Fans can additionally play online at daytondragons5050.com.

$5.00 receives Three (3) Raffle Tickets; or

$10.00 receives Ten (10) Raffle Tickets; or

$20.00 receives Forty (40) Raffle Tickets; or

$40.00 receives One Hundred (100) Raffle Tickets

Great Clips Fun Zone

Burn some energy playing games and running through inflatables at the Great Clips Fun Zone. Located behind the batter's eye near center field, the Great Clips Fun Zone is open during Friday, Saturday, and Sunday games all season long. Fun Zone passes are only $10 for 15 plays. For more information, visit milb.com/dayton/ballpark/funzone.

Tuesday, June 3:

Dragons Police Night Presented by LION

Dragons Police Night presented by LION will spotlight Miami Valley law enforcement. Proceeds from every ticket sold will go to the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. Dragons Police Night includes New Officer Recognition, a First Responder of the Game, special national anthem and honor guard, plaza activities including touch-a-truck, giveaways, and more! To learn more, visit daytondragons.com/policenight.

Penn Station Buy One Get One Coupon

Every Tuesday when the Dragons play at home, Penn Station helps keep the summer rolling with a Buy One Get One Coupon on sandwiches, redeemable at all participating locations. Find your Penn Station location and download the coupon at daytondragons.com/pennstation.

Thursday, June 5:

Dragons Community All-Stars presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

On Thursday, the Dragons Community All-Star Program presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash will honor the Stevie's World of Wiffle-Ball for their efforts of bringing hope to the Miami Valley through love of the game. The Dragons Community All-Star Program honors individuals who have gone above and beyond to improve the quality of life in the Miami Valley. They could be firefighters or police officers, doctors or good samaritans. Learn more and nominate at daytondragons.com/communityallstar.

Friday, June 6:

Water Street District Party at the Plaza

Water Street District will be throwing the second of three 2025 "Party at the Plaza" events before Friday's game. There will be Dragons fun, food trucks, a beer truck from Heidelberg Distributing, plus Water Street District and their community members: Base Camp, Winan's, Tender Mercy/Sueno, Square One Salon and more. Heater, Gem, Blaze, Roofman, and the Green Team will also be on the plaza preparing attendees for the game. Learn more at daytondragons.com/waterstreet.

Free Wash Friday presented by Flying Ace Express Car Wash

Every Friday throughout the season, Flying Ace Express Car Wash is treating Dragons fans to an exclusive Free Wash at any of their local locations. Scan the QR code as you exit Day Air Ballpark to keep your ride clean all summer long. Learn more at daytondragons.com/freewashfriday.

Saturday, June 7:

Meet the Team Day

On Saturday, the 2025 Meet the Team Event presented by altafiber will hit Day Air Ballpark from 10 am - 12 pm. The entire Dragons roster and coaches will be on hand for autographs and photos. Reds Hall-of-Famer George Foster will be taking photos with fans on the first base dugout. Kids Run the Bases will be open. There will additionally be coach and player-led hitting stations on the field. Heater, Gem, and the Green Team are set to bring Dragons fun, and new mascot Blaze will be at the Gem City Mural to take photos with fans at his first Meet the Team event. This event is open to the public. Tickets can be purchased at daytondragons.com/meettheteam. Season Ticket Members have complimentary tickets available for the event on their account.

Dragons Academic All-Stars presented by Edison State Community College

The Dragons Academic All-Star Program will recognize five College Credit Plus Students in 2025. College Credit Plus offers a unique opportunity for high school students to enhance and further their educational and career objectives at no cost to them. This year's third Academic All-Star is Ella Dersham. Ella will be presented with a $1,000 scholarship from the Dayton Dragons Foundation before Saturday's game to assist with her future educational goals. To learn more about College Credit Plus at Edison State Community College, visit edisonohio.edu/collegecreditplus.

Dragons Baseball Buddies presented by Kroger

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will take the field with Dragons players before Saturday's game. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Dave's Single Saturdays presented by Wendy's

Saturday is a Dave's Single Saturday! If the Dragons hit five (5) singles, every fan in attendance on June 7 will receive a coupon for a Dave's Single BOGO.

Sunday, June 8:

Friends and Family Game presented by Wendy's

Dragons Friends & Family Games, presented by Wendy's, provide the best deal in town. Get a Dragons ticket, Wendy's Biggie Bag meal voucher, and Dragons hat for just $17 for stadium seats or $13 for lawn tickets. For more info and all future Friends and Family dates, visit daytondragons.com/friends.

Ohio 529 CollegeAdvantage Dayton Dragons MVP Program Student Giveaway

In conjunction with the Dayton Dragons MVP program, Ohio 529 CollegeAdvantage representatives will be awarding six MVP students with $529 in college savings awards this Sunday. To learn more about the Dayton Dragons MVP program, visit daytondragons.com/mvp.

Dragons Baseball Buddies presented by Kroger

Dragons Baseball Buddies, presented by Kroger, will again take the field with Dragons players prior to Sunday's contest. Baseball Buddies receive a replica Dragons jersey, hat, tickets to the game, and a bag full of Dragons goodies. To participate, sign-up at your local Kroger, or visit daytondragons.com/buddies.

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream

Postgame Kids Run the Bases presented by Graeter's Ice Cream is back for all day games in 2025, including Sunday. Every participant receives a Graeter's coupon to redeem outside the stadium. For more info, visit daytondragons.com/kidsrunthebases.







