Cubs Drop Finale at Quad Cities 3-1

June 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Davenport, IA - A one-run lead for the South Bend Cubs on Sunday afternoon at Modern Woodmen Park in Davenport, Iowa proved to be too small as the Quad Cities River Bandits stormed back to defeat South Bend 3-1 in this week's finale. Quad Cities took four of six games away from the Cubs this week, although two wins in a single road series for the Cubs is the most so far in 2025.

A dominant starting pitching week-long performance was carried on by right-hander Kenten Egbert on Sunday. Coming off his first Midwest League victory last week versus Wisconsin, Egbert worked strictly exclusive work for the first five innings of his start against Quad Cities. Right-hander Logan Martin matched Egbert with three shutout innings to begin, but much like Saturday, South Bend was able to get to the QC starter in one lone inning.

Sunday it was the top of the 4th, where Martin began to struggle with the strike zone. Martin walked back-to-back Cubs, before Brian Kalmer picked up a base hit to load the bases. South Bend had the bags juiced with only one out, and grabbed their only run of the game when Jefferson Rojas took a bases loaded walk against Martin. Quad Cities then made a pitching change, and right-hander Tommy Molsky finished off the frame, as the Cubs left the bags loaded.

It proved to be a key turning point in the game, as the QC bullpen did not allow much at all down the stretch. After tossing a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the 5th, Egbert returned to the mound in the 6th. The eight and nine hitters for QC picked up back-to-back hits to start the frame, and then lead-off man Erick Torres smacked a two-run triple to give the River Bandits the lead. Later, Sam Kulasingam blistered a base-hit to center, scoring Torres.

The three-run 6th would be all Egbert let go by, but it proved to be costly as he was on the hook for the loss. Egbert did go back out for the 7th, and finished with a career high 6.2 innings on the mound. Egbert was also the third consecutive Cubs starter on the weekend to not walk a batter in his outing. Erian Rodriguez, Ryan Gallagher, and Egbert all did not allow a single walk.

In fact, each Cubs starter this week, Brooks Caple, Tyler Schlaffer, Evan Aschenbeck, Rodriguez, Gallagher, and Egbert all walked two or less River Bandits.

Out of the Cubs bullpen, Marino Santy added 1.1 innings of scoreless relief, and gave the Cubs a chance late.

At the plate, Jefferson Rojas picked up a double to stretch his hitting streak up to seven games. Also, Ariel Armas matched a season and career best with two base hits.

South Bend will now head home and prepare to face the Great Lakes Loons, Midwest League affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers after Monday's off-day. First pitch on Tuesday night at Four Winds Field is set for 7:05 PM.







