Whitecaps Complete Series Sweep with 11-3 Win over Dragons on Sunday

June 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Dayton, Ohio - West Michigan's Kevin McGonigle collected three hits and drove in three runs to lead the Whitecaps to an 11-3 victory over the Dayton Dragons on Sunday afternoon. With the win, West Michigan completed a sweep of the six-game series.

A crowd of 8,220 was in attendance at Day Air Ballpark.

Game Summary:

West Michigan started the scoring in the third inning when John Peck delivered a two-run single to make it 2-0. In the fourth, the Whitecaps added two more runs when Seth Stephenson belted a home run with a man on base to make it 4-0.

Meanwhile, West Michigan starting pitcher Rayner Castillo did not allow a hit over his four innings of work. The Dragons first base hit came on a single to left field by John Michael Faile leading off the fifth against reliever Tyler Mattison, but Faile was not advanced past first base.

The Whitecaps added three more runs in the sixth, keyed by a two-run double by Kevin McGonigle as they pushed their lead to 7-0. In the seventh, West Michigan's Bennett Lee drove in a run with a double to left, and McGonigle added a run-scoring single to increase the lead to 9-0.

The Dragons scored in the bottom of the seventh. Carlos Jorge doubled off the right-center field fence with one out, Ariel Almonte walked, and Johnny Ascanio followed with a single to right-center to drive in Jorge from second and make it 9-1. But West Michigan's offense kept moving in the eighth as they added two more runs. The Dragons took advantage of two walks and an error in the bottom of the ninth to close out the scoring with two runs without a hit in the inning.

Dragons starting pitcher Nestor Lorant (0-2) was charged with the loss. He worked the first three innings, allowing two runs on three hits with three walks and one strikeout. Trey Braithwaite replaced Lorant to start the fourth and surrendered two runs on two hits with four walks and one strikeout. Dylan Simmons entered the game to start the sixth inning and worked two frames, allowing five runs on five hits with two walks and two strikeouts. Jimmy Romano tossed the final two innings for the Dragons, allowing two runs (one earned) on one hit with two walks and a strikeout.

The Dragons were limited to six hits in the game. Jorge and Leo Balcazar each had two as they both continued their hot hitting.

Up Next: The Dragons (17-34) do not play on Monday. They will remain in Dayton and open a new six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District against the Lansing Lugnuts (28-23) on Tuesday at 7:05 pm. Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.13) will start for Dayton. For ticket information, go to daytondragons.com/tickets.

On the Air: All Dragons home and road games are broadcast on radio on FOX Sports 980 AM WONE. Games can be heard on smart phones, iPads, and other mobile devices via the free Dragons Mobile App, or on a computer at wone.com. Games are also available on HD Radio on 104.7 WTUI HD 2.







