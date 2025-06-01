Sunday Stinger in Midland

June 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Fort Wayne TinCaps News Release







MIDLAND, Mich. - The Fort Wayne TinCaps lost to the Great Lakes Loons (Dodgers affiliate), 6-5, Sunday afternoon on a walk-off single.

Loons (27-24) third baseman Logan Wagner (No. 24 Dodgers prospect) sharply lined the game-winning hit to left field with the bases loaded and two outs in the bottom of the ninth. Wagner scored Nelson Quiroz, who reached on his fourth base hit.

In a game that showcased five lead changes, Fort Wayne (25-26) started the scoring in the second inning. Outfielder Jake Snider lined a two-run double to left-center field, scoring Kai Roberts (No. 23 Padres prospect) and Jose Sanabria. The left-handed hitter went 2-for-3, adding a single, a walk, and a run scored. Snider has now reached in 18 of his last 19 games played.

Down 3-2 in the fourth, Jack Costello tied the game up with an RBI double to left-center field, again scoring Roberts. Reaching three times, Roberts added a pair of stolen bases, making him now 26-for-26 in his professional career.

A wild pitch gave the 'Caps the lead in the fifth before Great Lakes tied the game at four in the bottom of the frame and took the lead on a Jordan Thompson home run in the seventh. Leo De Vries (No. 1 Padres prospect) evened the game back up at five with a two-out, RBI double down the right-field line the very next inning.

In the bottom of the ninth, a dropped pop-up on the infield put two runners on with one out. Following a walk and a pitching change, the Loons walked it off to a series win.

Next Game: Tuesday, June 3 @ Beloit (7:05 p.m.)

- TinCaps Probable Starter: RHP Ian Koenig

- Sky Carp Probable Starter: TBD

Watch: Bally Sports Live app (free) | MLB.TV

Listen: 1380 The Fan & 100.9 FM | TinCaps.com/Broadcasts

Tickets: TinCaps.com/Tickets







