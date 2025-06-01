Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Sunday (1:05 PM vs West Michigan)

June 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Sunday, June 1, 2025 l Game #51

Day Air Ballpark l Dayton, Ohio l 1:05 p.m.

TV: MLB App, MiLB TV, Bally Sports Live Ohio

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

West Michigan Whitecaps (34-15) at Dayton Dragons (17-32)

RH Rayner Castillo (1-2, 5.08) vs. RH Nestor Lorant (0-1, 5.51)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) host the West Michigan Whitecaps (affiliate of the Detroit Tigers) in the last game of a six-game series at Day Air Ballpark in the heart of the Water Street District. Following this series, the Dragons will remain home to begin a six-game set with the Lansing Lugnuts at Day Air Ballpark on Tuesday night at 7:05.

Last Game: Saturday: West Michigan 7, Dayton 4. Josue Briceno blasted a two-out, ninth inning grand slam home run to bring the Whitecaps back from a 4-3 deficit and lift them to their fifth straight win in the series. The Dragons got a second inning home run from Carlos Jorge but fell behind 3-1 in the third. Dayton eventually regained the lead when Connor Burns delivered a sixth inning sacrifice fly to bring in Ariel Almonte with the tie-breaking run and put the Dragons in front 4-3. Jorge and Leo Balcazar each had two hits for Dayton.

Transactions: Pitchers Donovan Benoit and Thomas Farr have been transferred to Dayton from Chattanooga. Pitcher Joseph Menefee has been placed on the 7-day injured list. First baseman Carter Graham has been promoted to the Dragons from Single-A Daytona. Outfielder Anthony Stephan, currently on the Dayton injured list (hamstring) has been assigned to the ACL Reds on an injury rehab assignment.

Reliever Easton Sikorski has allowed just two earned runs in 27 innings, an ERA of 0.67. Among pitchers with at least 25 innings, Sikorski is first in the MWL in ERA and fourth in all Minor League Baseball.

Among MWL pitchers with at least 35 innings pitched, Dragons starting pitcher Luke Hayden is fifth in ERA at 2.13.

Victor Acosta over his last 18 games is 20 for 63 (.317) with 4 doubles, 1 triple, 12 walks, and 8 RBI. Acosta has lifted his batting average from .150 to .215 during this 18-game period.

Johnny Ascanio over his last 13 games is 16 for 45 (.356) with two doubles and a triple.

Leo Balcazar over his last 8 games is 14 for 38 (.368) with two home runs and 7 RBI.

Carlos Jorge in the current series is 7 for 20 (.350) with 2 home runs, 5 RBI, and 4 steals.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM

Tuesday, June 3 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Nathan Dettmer (0-2, 8.68) at Dayton RH Luke Hayden (1-0, 2.13)

Wednesday, June 4 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Corey Avant (2-1, 4.13) at Dayton RH Brian Edgington (2-2, 4.91)

Thursday, June 5 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Yunior Tur (1-3, 2.98) at Dayton LH Adam Serwinowski (0-4, 5.79)

Friday, June 6 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Steven Echavarria (1-2, 4.64) at Dayton RH Jose Montero (2-1, 2.72)

Saturday, June 7 (7:05 pm): Lansing RH Grant Judkins at Dayton RH Nestor Lorant

Sunday, June 8 (1:05 pm): Lansing RH Nathan Dettmer at Dayton RH Luke Hayden

How to Watch/Listen: Dragons radio broadcasts of all home and road games are also available on FOX Sports 980 WONE (980 AM), at daytondragons.com, and via the Dragons Mobile App. Additionally, the Dragons will televise 15 games locally over-the-air on Dayton's CW (Channel 26; Spectrum Cable channels 13 and 1013). All home and road Dragons can be viewed free of charge on the Bally Sports Live app (look for Bally Live Ohio) or on the internet at Ballysportslive.com (click on Bally Sports Live Ohio or the MiLB Zone). All games are also available by subscription on the MLB App and via MiLB TV. Games in Dayton will be Dragons productions; games on the road will be produced by the opposing team.

Dragons 2025 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule







