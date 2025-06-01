Winokur Walks It Off, Cedar Rapids Bests Lake County 7-6

June 1, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the ninth, Brandon Winokur delivered a walk-off RBI single as the Kernels sank the Captains 7-6, Sunday afternoon.

After scoring two runs Saturday night, the Captains opened the scoring in the top of the first inning on Sunday. Alfonsin Rosario worked a one-out walk, then moved up to third on a Ralphy Velazquez single. Velazquez then stole second, and Rosario scored on an errant throw on the play to make it 1-0 Lake County.

In the bottom of the first, the Kernels responded. Walks from Payton Eeles and Kyle DeBarge put a pair on for Nate Baez, who smacked a booming RBI double to center field to tie the game 1-1. Later, with two outs in the frame, Danny De Andrade lined a double to left to score a pair to jump Cedar Rapids ahead 3-1.

In the top of the third inning, Lake County got a run back. A two-out walk from Velazquez put a man on for Jacob Cozart, who doubled off the wall to make it 3-2.

The Kernels answered again in the home half of the third. With one out, DeBarge singled and moved up to third on a Nate Baez base hit. Brandon Winokur then hit an RBI groundout to score DeBarge and make it 4-2. One batter later, De Andrade muscled a broken bat single into center to plate Baez and extend the Cedar Rapids lead to 5-2.

In the fifth, Lake County evened things up. Kevin Rivas and Christian Knapczyk walked to lead off the inning, then Velazquez singled to score Rivas and make it 5-3. Cozart followed with another RBI single to bring home Knapczyk to make it 5-4. One batter later, Jose Devers grounded into a fielder's choice for an RBI to make it 5-5.

That stayed the score until the top of the eighth inning. Lake County loaded the bases with one out, then scored on another fielder's choice, this time from Kyle Dernedde to grab a 6-5 lead.

In the home half of the inning, the Kernels knotted up the score. DeBarge led off with a single, then stole second and third. De Andrade walked, and Caden Kendle was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Rayne Doncon then walked as well to force home DeBarge and make it 6-6.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Kernels walked it off. An Eeles single and two walks loaded the bases with one out for Winokur, who drove home the winning run with a single to center to win the game 7-6.

With the victory, the Kernels go to 30-20 on the season and take the series 5-1 against Lake County. Next, Cedar Rapids travels to Appleton, Wisconsin to open a six-game series with the Timber Rattlers Tuesday evening at 6:40. Both starters for the series opener are TBD.







Midwest League Stories from June 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.