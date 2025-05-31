DeBarge Crushes Two-Run Homer, Chaney Tosses Six Strong Innings, Kernels Top Captains 3-2

May 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

Cedar Rapids Kernels News Release







Cedar Rapids, IA - Kyle DeBarge launched a two-run home run and Cedar Rapids starter Chase Chaney allowed just one run across six innings, as the Kernels defeated Lake County for the fourth consecutive game, 3-2.

After a back-and-forth start on Friday, it was the pitching that shined early on Saturday night. Lake County starter Caden Favors struck out three in the first two innings while Chase Chaney induced two double plays for Cedar Rapids.

In the bottom of the third inning, the Kernels jumped ahead. Payton Eeles worked a walk to bring up Kyle DeBarge, who blasted a two-run home run to left to make it 2-0.

In the top of the fourth inning, Wuilfredo Antunez answered for Lake County. To begin the inning, the Captains' left fielder belted a solo home run to cut the lead to 2-1.

That was all the offense the Captains could muster against Kernels' starter Chase Chaney in six innings. The right-hander allowed six hits and no walks while striking out one en route to his third win of the season.

In the bottom of the seventh inning, the Kernels added insurance. Poncho Ruiz doubled with one out and moved to third on a Misael Urbina single. One batter later, Kaelen Culpepper roped a single into left to plate Ruiz and make it 3-1 Cedar Rapids.

In the top of the eighth, Lake County inched closer. Christian Knapczyk worked a two-out walk, then moved up to third on an Alfonsin Rosario single. The next batter, Ralphy Velazquez singled into left to score the run and make it 3-2.

But that would be the end of the scoring. Gabriel Yanez got two outs in the ninth to slam the door to secure the 3-2 Cedar Rapids win and a victory in the series over Lake County.

The Kernels go to 29-20 with the win and 4-1 in the set against the Captains. The series finale is slated for Sunday afternoon at 1:05 with Alejandro Hidalgo to start for Cedar Rapids opposite Josh Hartle.







Midwest League Stories from May 31, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.