Wisconsin Outlasts Peoria in Extras

May 31, 2025 - Midwest League (MWL)

APPLETON, WI - The Peoria Chiefs came up just short on Saturday night, falling 4-3 to the Timber Rattlers in a dramatic extra-inning finish.

The teams traded zeroes in the 10th inning behind brilliant relief work from Peoria's Michael Watson and Rattlers right-hander Zach Peek. With the game knotted at 2-2 in the top of the 11th, Johnfrank Salazar delivered a two-out, two-strike single into center to give the Chiefs a 3-2 lead.

Wisconsin had an answer in the bottom of the 11th to ultimately walk it off. With the designated runner at second, the Timber Rattlers strung together back-to-back singles, the second a game-tying knock from Marco Dinges. After a fielder's choice put runners at the corners with one out, Tayden Hall lifted a sac fly to left to complete the walk-off and hand Wisconsin a 4-3 win, their second win in their final at-bat this week.

Peoria struck early on Saturday to jet to a 1-0 lead. Ian Petrutz lined a home run to right field on the 13th pitch of his at-bat to draw first blood. Petrutz, who pushed his on-base streak to 16 games, later departed the contest due to an undisclosed injury.

Two innings later, the Chiefs extended their lead. After a single and a walk, Chase Adkison, making his first appearance since May 3, lined an RBI single to center to make it 2-0.

After Chen-Wei Lin held Wisconsin hitless through the first four innings, a fifth-inning double from Juan Baez ended the no-hit bid and Lin's night. Peoria turned to Tyler Bradt out of the bullpen. After retiring the first batter, he gave up a single to Yhoswar Garcia that scored Baez and trimmed the lead to 2-1.

In the bottom of the seventh, the Rattlers pulled even. After D.J. Carpenter retired the first two batters, a single by Garcia and a walk to Guilarte put runners on first and second. Garcia then stole third and came home on a throwing error by Carpenter, tying the game at two.

Peoria batters combined to collect just two hits over the 7 2/3 innings against the Wisconsin bullpen on Saturday. Watson carried the Chiefs 'pen, throwing a career-high three innings and tying his career best with five strikeouts.

The Chiefs will try to salvage the series finale on Sunday. Right-hander Jose Davila is scheduled to make his second start of the week for Peoria. First pitch is slated for 1:10 p.m.







